Must-see movies still to come in 2023

We're only halfway through the year and have had some great cinema smashes already. John Wick: Chapter 4, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Super Mario Bros. Movie have all proved massive hits at the box office. And who can forget Cocaine Bear?

But, 2023 is far from over and there are plenty more big screen thrills to come. They'll also undoubtedly hit the best streaming services a few months later.

That's why T3 takes a look at six films coming to theatres over the rest of the year that should drop jaws. They also beg the question: "What will the Oscars ignore next?"

Barbie

Could this be the film of the year, winner of "Best Picture" at the Oscars, and remembered as a modern classic? Or will Barbie just be a movie that will massively miss the mark and be remembered as a career-ending mistake for all involved?

In all likelihood, it'll be somewhere in-between.

Bold and vibrant, the Barbie movie is a tongue-in-cheek and hugely meta existential commentary on beauty, consumerism and the meaning of life and reality. Director Greta Gerwig (Little Women) and Noah Baumbach (The Squid and the Whale) finally bring their neon pink vision to life this July in what promises to be an unforgettable experience in many, many ways.

Personally, I have extremely high hopes for this one. I think it will catch a lot of people out, subvert expectations and, I can honestly say, will not be what many expect.

Barbie launches in UK cinemas on 21 July 2023.

The Creator

Heralding British director Gareth Edwards' long awaited return to the sci-fi genre, after 2016's hugely underrated and overlooked Rogue One, The Creator puts us amid a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence.

John David Washington stars as Joshua, a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife. He's recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator - the elusive architect of an advanced AI that has developed a weapon with the power to end the war... and mankind itself.

With the first release trailer looking outstanding, it is still a huge surprise that there seems to be almost zero press or publicity behind this movie. Few seem to know much about it and, despite the film looking like the secret lovechild of James Cameron and Neill Blomkamp, there seems to be none of the buzz you would expect, especially from the sci-fi community.

Has the cinema-going public just lost its appetite for this kind of movie after countless comic book adaptations? Or can Gareth Edwards defy expectation and bring us something more cerebral and developed to woo us all back to the multiplex?

We will find out on 29 September 2023 when The Creator hits the UK.

Oppenheimer

This true tale follows the story of J Robert Oppenheimer, the American scientist instrumental in the design, development and construction of the Atomic bomb. It's directed by Christopher Nolan and could be his most ambitious movie yet.

Three-hours long, the R-rated magnum opus already has huge Oscar buzz around it, given both its subject matter and the unbelievable cast. It stars Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) as Oppenheimer himself, but also reads like a who’s who of A-list stars and award winners. It could well be an early contender for film of the year.

Even considering Nolan's extraordinary back catalogue, Oppenheimer promises to be his best film yet and one that will be remembered. Launching in an as yet to be disclosed IMAX format, he's keen to give the audience what he describes as "the perfect viewing experience".

Oppenheimer will be available to watch in the UK on the same day as Barbie - 21 July 2023.

Dune: Part Two

Following-on directly from Denis Villeneuve’s first instalment, Dune: Part Two continues the story of Paul Atreides and his growth into the foreseen Messiah of Arrakis. It's bound to be a perilous journey too, considering he's now in direct conflict with the galactic Emperor Shaddam IV, the Spacing Guild, the Harkonnens, and factions within his own people.

This second film promises more from the strong, expanded cast, which now includes the likes of Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Austin Butler (Elvis). It also adds Hollywood royalty in the form of Christopher Walken to an already amazing lineup.

The first film was outstanding in pretty much every way and there is no doubt the sequel is in safe hands with Villeneuve.

The saga will end from 3 November 2023 when Dune: Part Two hits theatres. Well, for now at least.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2

After the success of the first Afterlife, and considering the huge and long lasting appeal of the Ghostbusters franchise as a whole, it was simply a matter of time before a sequel to the spin off was announced.

Very little is known so far about the film - we don't yet have a trailer nor even a confirmed title - but it will reportedly boast the return of its predecessor's new, younger cast. The classic lineup of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson are said to be back too.

Sadly, there's no sign of Sigourney Weaver or Rick Moranis being tempted back, but I guess we can't have everything!

With principal photography happening now in New York and new logos starting to hit social media, we can only hope the current writers' strike and possible coming actors' strike don't get in the way of its proposed December release. We need a little bit of 'busting action over the Christmas holiday.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2's cinematic release date is yet to be confirmed.

Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One

Tom Cruise... Tom Cruise... Tom Cruise! He runs, he flys, he jumps, he shoots, he blows stuff up, and then he does more running and general jumping off high things or onto fast stuff.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One follows Ethan Hunt and his gang of super spies as they once again look to save the world by being sneaky and performing the most dramatic and heart stopping stunts possible. We all know what these movies are about and that, with Tom Cruise, things only get bigger and more insane with each instalment.

As per usual, the film has an outstandingly talented cast and crew so expect a fantastic movie with twists, turns, and amazing set pieces. The franchise will never win an Oscar but it has solidified itself within movie history as one of the most successful and beloved among film fans.

Tom Cruise is possibly the last of a generation of real movie stars and shows no signs of slowing down... amazing.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One will be released on 12 July 2023.