Motorola's best folding phone is getting a smaller sibling to battle the Galaxy Flip

The Motorola Razr is one of the best folding phones you can buy, and the existence of a 2023 Razr is hardly a secret: Motorola has been dropping heavy hints for ages, and the rumour factory has been well supplied with leaks. But the latest news contains a surprise: Motorola is apparently working on not one but two Razr foldable phones for 2023 – and one of them could be a direct rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

According to leaks via MySmartPrice (opens in new tab) and OnLeaks, this year's Razrs will come in two models: the flagship Razr Plus or Razr+, and a smaller Razr Lite. The leaks are detailed enough for OnLeaks to create a series of renders, one of which you can see at the top of this article.

Motorola Razr Lite: what we know

We don't know very much yet. Even the name is debatable: it's possible that Motorola may call it the Razr rather than the Razr Lite, as the "lite" term has potentially negative connotations.

So what do we know? OnLeaks' source says the new Razr will have a clamshell-style folding mechanism with fairly thin bezels and a hole-punch cutout in the top centre of the main display. On the outside there's a "tiny" cover display designed for a limited number of tasks, such as showing notifications. A dual-camera assembly sits to its left.

As for specifications, nothing has leaked yet – and even the design details may have changed, as the renders are based on "low-quality, real-life pictures of a testing stage prototype".

It'll be interesting to see the final version of this and the Razr+, as we were largely impressed by the 2022 Razr: we\d have preferred thinner bezels, which the new model appears to have, and we definitely want to see better battery life in the next generation. That's a disappointing flaw in an otherwise impressive, premium foldable phone.