More Samsung Galaxy foldable phones just got the Android 13 update

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Samsung wasn't kidding when it said it'd be rolling out the Android 13 / One UI 5.0 update to tons of phones this month: the latest phones to get the upgrade in Europe are the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3.

As SamMobile reports, the update to Samsung's previous best foldable phones also includes the November 2022 security patch, and should roll out to other countries over the next few days.

One down, at least one more to go

As SamMobile reports, there's at least one more update to come for the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 before Samsung stops offering updates: its's committed to delivering at least one more Android update for both devices, which were launched in 2021.

If you haven't already received an update notification, you can check manually by going into Settings > Software Update > Download and install, or by downloading the latest firmware directly from SamMobile's firmware database.

As with the other Samsung phones getting the update, this is more than just a bug fix and security update: it delivers lots of new customisation options, plenty of interface improvements and will generally make your phone feel shiny and new all over again.

The list below shows all the phones and tablets that should have the final, stable release of Android 13 and One UI 5.0. If yours is on the list but there's no sign of the update don't worry: it's rolling out in different countries at different times, but should reach your device by the end of the month.