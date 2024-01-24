5 mistakes everyone makes with Disney+

They say Disneyland is the happiest place on earth, but if you know how to avoid these simple mistakes then you could be the proud owner of the happiest living room on earth.

Disney+ is one of the best streaming services out there, but there are a couple of pitfalls and preconceptions to avoid. So let's go to infinity and beyond and explore five mistakes that everyone makes with Disney+.

1. Ignoring the originals

(Image credit: Disney+)

It's easy to think of Disney+ as just a library of all your childhood favourites, and to an extent it's true, but there's so much more to explore. Some of the best content on the service is the completely original series not attached to existing Disney properties.

My absolute favourite show on the service is Extraordinary a superpower sitcom that has a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, while Only Murders in the Building is also superb. This year I've also watched and loved both Culprits and A Murder at the End of the World on Disney+.

2. Not setting up multiple profiles

(Image credit: Disney)

One of the best ways to keep track of what you and not your family/housemates have been watching is to make your own individual profile. This ensures you get personalised recommendations based on your favourites and stops you from joining a show halfway through because someone else tuned in on your account

What's even better is that on Disney+ you can use an avatar of one od dozens of classic Disney characters. My profile current has a picture of Eeyore and It just feels so uniquely mine with that one little touch.

3. Not disabling autoplay

(Image credit: ABC)

Picture the following situation, it's a Sunday morning and you really should get out of bed, but first, you just want to watch one episode of Modern Family to wake yourself up. Cut to three hours later and you're five episodes deep. That's the danger of autoplay.

If you know you're vulnerable to that "just one more" thought process then disabling autoplay via the edit profile setting could be a massive boost to your productivity.

4. Not having a setup to match your subscription

(Image credit: Marques Kaspbrak / Unsplash / Disney)

The premium subscription tier of Disney+ gives you access to 4K UHD and HDR content. If you don't have a setup at home with one of the best TVs then you may be wasting money, and better suited to the standard tier instead.

The same goes for audio, the Premium subscription supports Dolby Atmos, while a standard and basic subscription only supports up to 5.1 sound. If you haven't got a full surround setup maybe you should try one of the best soundbars as an all-in-one solution.

5. Missing out on extras

(Image credit: Disney Pixar)

If you've finished a show or movie and want to squeeze every last drop of content out of it before moving on, then check out the extras tab.

Here you can find trailers and behind the scenes tidbits, but also completely deleted scenes and interviews. It's a really neat little DVD extra style menu and for Pixar movies especially I love to see the early storyboards and animation process.