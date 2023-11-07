Disney+ crime series launching this week looks like my new streaming obsession

You've just pulled off the (seemingly) perfect heist and ridden off into the sunset, time to relax on a beach somewhere warm with an umbrella in your drink, right? Well if you're in the Disney+ show Culprits, that's definitely not the case.

The premise is a refreshing one for a crime series. Instead of a by-the-numbers heist operation, we join the story after the score of a lifetime as "a ruthless assassin starts targeting them one by one." expect lots of running, action and mystery by the looks of things.

Starring Gemma Arterton, Nathan Stewart Jarrett (who shone in Misfits and Utopia) and Eddie Izzard, Culprits sounds like it's going to be guilty of eating into my free time. Created by J Blakeson (of the superb I Care A Lot) the whole series arrives on Disney+ on the 8th of November with eight hour-long episodes. I'm sold, check out the trailer below and you will be too.

With that teaser, you can consider my curiosity well and truly piqued. What was the original heist? What's with the masks? Did Eddie Izzard get a coffee? So many questions unanswered. It looks like a super slick and stylised show and is right up my street.

Disney+'s UK team has some excellent shows on its slate, like the superpowered sitcom Extraordinary (which deserves its 100% Rotten Tomatoes score), The Full Monty and Sally Wainwright's (creator of Happy Valley) next project The Ballad Of Renegade Nell expected to arrive on the platform soon.

There are even more reasons to be cheerful than useful for fans of the House of Mouse with Disney+ also confirming that we'll be able to watch Indiana Jones' latest adventure in December and early next year we'll see its first mature-rated Marvel series. It's undoubtedly one of the best streaming services around at the moment.