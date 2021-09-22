Microsoft unveils next smartphone with Surface Duo 2 — more power, better camera

Microsoft has revealed the Surface Duo 2, a new smartphone device that looks to improve upon the original's missing features and issues. The biggest change to the dual-screen device has been the addition of two more cameras, increasing the measly one on the first to three in total, all capable of 12 megapixels.

Power has also been given an overhaul with the addition of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 as well as enabling 5G. Notifications will now be available whenever the folded screen is closed, while the fingerprint scanner now works on the power button.

According to Microsoft, over 150 games will be optimised to use the dual-screen interface, with one screen being utilised as a controller and the other as the actual game screen. These titles include Asphalt Legends 9, Modern Combat 5 and Dungeon Hunter 5.

"It's just like working on my Windows PC but with the flexibility of taking my phone wherever I go. We built this phone for people who love power, speed and beauty," said Microsoft group product manager Shilpa Ranganathan.

Microsoft Surface partner director of design Young Kim added: "Our team of engineers have partnered closely with Qualcomm to build an incredibly fast and powerful dual-screen device - all of this, in a product that has meticulously crafted to become the world's thinnest 5G device."

The Surface Duo 2 will be available for purchase from October 21st this year at $1,499 / £1,349 / AU$2,080 (approx.). It will be available in Glacier and Obsidian tones.