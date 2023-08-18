Microsoft Surface Go 4 launch event announced and its just around the corner

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Microsoft will hold a surprise launch event in New York next month to launch a selection of Surface devices.

It has sent invites to select journalists for a "special event" to be held on Thursday 21 September 2023.

There are no confirmed details on what it will announce, but it is strongly expected to at least unveil the Microsoft Surface Go 4 tablet. That makes a lot of sense considering the Surface Go 3 arrived around the same time last year.

Other rumours point towards the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3 also making their bow at the event.

Both are somewhat overdue, considering their respective first generation models were originally unveiled in September 2021 and the summer of 2022 respectively.

It's not yet been confirmed whether the event will also be streamed online or whether the company will just announce the devices on its news sites.

What to expect with the new Surface devices

The Microsoft Surface Go 4 is rumoured to best fairly low cost, much like its existing predecessor, but with an Intel chipset this time.

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 will be a much more powerful notebook for pro users, while the Laptop Go 3 might just be an incremental upgrade, with 12th Gen Intel processing.

Considering the next big Windows 11 update is planned for September, we also expect to hear a lot more about it during or around the event. There are several new features that are coming to the platform, including wider access to Copilot – the AI driven assistant.

The new version of Windows will also add native support for compressed RAR and 7-Zip files (at last!), and a new settings homepage to make life more simple.

Microsoft will also be holding a separate event soon on the Xbox gaming side. It plans to launch Starfield with an "interactive launch event" in September. This is just a rumour for now, but we'll likely hear more about it in the coming days.

It could be that an official announcement is planned for Gamescom Opening Night Live as Xbox has a massive presence at this year's video games show in Germany.