Marvel at these superhero gaming chairs

Captain America, Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Ant-Man are just some of the men you can now sit on, thanks to gaming chair company AndaSeat. It's launched a collab with Disney to bring some of Marvel’s best-loved superheroes to your posterior. AndaSeat has previously been responsible for some tasty-looking chairs that are designed to support you through even the most epic gaming session – but this selection is something else.

While the chairs are all uniquely eye-catching, they’re also designed to be practical; you can expect quite a bit of adjustment to customise for your posture, which AndaSeat claims is thanks to 10 years research into what’s both comfortable and supportive for extended periods of sitting. And let’s be honest, there’s never been a better time to invest in a good chair what with all the working from home people are doing these days. You might also want to check out our guide to best office chairs if you need something more work-focused, and we’ve got even more options in our best gaming chairs guide too.

We’d love to see AndaSeat expand its range a bit in the future. With the hype about WandaVision on Disney+ at the moment, it seems like there would be quite a bit of demand for a Scarlett Witch-themed chair. And where’s Captain Marvel, who’s due to return to cinema screens in 2022? And of course, there’s The Wasp, who’s also back next year with a new film where she’ll no-doubt upstage Ant-Man again.

(Image credit: AndaSeat)

Anyway, back to the chairs: included with each one are a number of accessories. There’s a themed cushion for both neck and lumbar support, which is carefully matched to the chairs. The company is also throwing in a floor mat, which is a fantastic idea. Wheely chairs do tend to tear up floors, so this will stop your expensive gaming chair ruining your even more expensive floor.

The chairs include a 5-year warranty and a 49 day refund/ return policy. The pricing – below – varies depending on the hero you most identify with, and Spider-Man fans may want to brace themselves.

Ant-Man : $399.99 / £299.99 / $AU499.99

: $399.99 / £299.99 / $AU499.99 Iron Man : $469.99 / £349.99 / $AU699.99

: $469.99 / £349.99 / $AU699.99 Captain America : $529.99 / £399.99 / $AU799.99

: $529.99 / £399.99 / $AU799.99 Spider-Man: $549.99 / £429.99 / $AU819.99

US superhero fans can buy from Amazon or direct from AndaSeat. UK and Australian customers can purchase from AndaSeat directl