Major Google leaks: Home Mini, Pixelbook, Daydream View, Pixel 2 and more revealed early

Google is all set to hold a hardware announcement event on 4 October, but nearly everything has just leaked early.

Droid Life has managed to get hold of pricing and images for five gadgets that Google allegedly will unveil at that event.

Google Home Mini

The Amazon Echo Dot was always a thorn in the side of the Google Home smart speaker. It is cheap and lets users turn their current speakers into smart voice controlled devices. Now Google apparently has its own in the Google Home Mini.

The Google Home Mini should cost around £40, come with a material cover in various colours that can be swapped out and feature LED top lights for feedback.

Google Pixelbook

Google isn’t messing about on the hardware front it appears. Now it’ll be tackling the Microsoft Surface Book threat with its own Pixelbook that offers a touchscreen which can be fully flipped over. There is also expected to be a Pixelbook Pen that allows for Stylus controls on that display.

The Pixelbook should come with Chrome OS and 128GB storage from $1,200 (£885) or 512GB for $1750 (£1290).

Daydream View

A new virtual reality headset is due to be unveiled in the Daydream View upgrade. This updated VR headset should support a wide variety of Android smartphones. It will also come in various material covers that offer three colour options.

The new Daydream View has a price of $100 (£74), up by $20 on the previous model. So will it offer something more beyond the case, NFC and lenses? Perhaps an updated controller. For this one we’ll have to wait and see on 4 October.

Pixel 2 and Pixel XL

The Pixel 2, built by HTC, should come in three colours and the Pixel XL, built by LG, should come in two. The Pixel 2 should start at $650 (£480) with 64GB while the Pixel XL is expected to come in at $850 (£630) with 64GB onboard.

Few other details were revealed here but plenty has already leaked. Check out our full guide at the link below to learn everything you need to know about the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL ahead of that expected 4 October reveal event.

