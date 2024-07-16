Love air fryers? The Instant Vortex Digital Air Fryer is under £50 for Prime Day

I review air fryers and the Instant Vortex Air Fryer is what I’d buy with my own money

Instant Vortex OdourErase Digital Air Fryer Prime Day deal
(Image credit: Amazon)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By
published

The Amazon Prime Day sale is here, and running for the next two days. Amongst the best Prime Day deals are huge discounts on home and kitchen appliances, and unsurprisingly the best air fryers are getting the biggest price cuts.

While you can find tons of cheap prices on Ninja, Tower, Tefal and more, the best deal I’ve found is on the Instant Vortex OdourErase Digital Air Fryer which has hit its cheapest ever price for Prime Day 2024.

View the Instant Vortex Digital Air Fryer deal

Shop all Amazon Prime Day deals now!

Originally priced at £129.99, the Instant Vortex OdourErase Digital Air Fryer is now just £49.99, saving you £80 (62%) on this premium air fryer in the Prime Day sale. I review air fryers for a living, and have covered the Amazon Prime Day for years now, so you can trust me when I say that this is the best Prime Day air fryer deal you’ll find today.

To view the Instant Vortex OdourErase Digital Air Fryer deal, click the link above to head over to Amazon or keep reading to find out more about this amazing air fryer.

Instant Vortex OdourErase Digital Air Fryer: was £129.99, now £49.99 at Amazon

Get 62% off the Instant Vortex OdourErase Digital Air Fryer in the Amazon Prime Day sale. This 5.7-litre air fryer has six smart programmes to choose from, easy-to-use digital controls, and a ClearCook window so you can see inside without disrupting your cooking.

View Deal

While Instant Brands is arguably best known for its collection of best multi-cookers, its air fryers have surged in popularity, thanks to their multiple settings and pre-set programmes, which can replace most of your kitchen appliances.

The Instant Vortex OdourErase Digital Air Fryer is a perfect example of this, as it has six smart programmes to choose from, including air fry, bake, roast, grill, reheat and dehydrate. It has a generous 5.7-litre capacity which can cook a whole 1.6kg chicken inside, making it perfect for family mealtimes and batch cooking.

With a sleek black and stainless steel design, the Instant Vortex OdourErase Digital Air Fryer is easy to use with its simple controls and digital screen. Users can customise the entire cooking process, including function, time and temperature, and you can check up on your food with the progress indicator and ClearCook window.

The ClearCook window is at the front of the Instant Vortex OdourErase Digital Air Fryer, and is one of its best features. What can put off some people about air fryers is their lack of window, so you have to open the basket and pause cooking to check up on your food. But you don’t have to do that with the Instant Vortex OdourErase Digital Air Fryer, making your cooking more reliable and stress-free.

The Instant Vortex OdourErase Digital Air Fryer is the best air fryer deal I’ve found in the Prime Day sale but you’ll need to be quick if you want it, as Prime Day ends on 17th July.

