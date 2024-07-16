Ninja, Tower, Tefal and more: 7 best Prime Day air fryer deals to buy now

T3’s favourite air fryer deals from the Amazon Prime Day sale 2024

Prime Day air fryer deals 2024
(Image credit: Amazon)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By
published

It’s Amazon Prime Day 2024! As T3’s Home Editor and air fryer expert, I’ve been searching the best Prime Day deals for discounts on the best air fryers, and these are the very best that are actually worth your money from this year’s sale.

The Prime Day deals are the best place to shop for cheap air fryer deals. In the sale, you can expect to find single and dual basket air fryers, mini oven-designs and brands like Ninja, Tower, Tefal, Philips, Instant Pot, Breville and more.

To help you find the cheapest prices this sales season, here are the best air fryer deals to buy in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Instant Vortex OdourErase Digital Air Fryer: was £129.99, now £49.99 at Amazon

Instant Vortex OdourErase Digital Air Fryer: was £129.99, now £49.99 at Amazon
Get 62% off the Instant Vortex OdourErase Digital Air Fryer in the Prime Day sale. This 5.7-litre air fryer has six smart programmes, including air fry, bake, roast, grill, reheat and dehydrate. It has a sleek design and a ClearCook drawer so you can see what’s happening inside.

Tower T17099 Vortx Dual Basket Air Fryer: was £159.99, now £87.39 at Amazon

Tower T17099 Vortx Dual Basket Air Fryer: was £159.99, now £87.39 at Amazon
The Tower T17099 Vortx Dual Basket Air Fryer is now under £90 at Amazon. It has eight pre-set meals to choose from, including chicken, pork, beef, lamb and cakes. It uses Tower’s Vortx technology to rapidly circulate air around your food to cook it quickly and healthily.

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £249.99, now £159.99 at Amazon

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £249.99, now £159.99 at Amazon
Ninja has plenty of deals on this Prime Day, but its best air fryer deal is on the Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer. This model is exclusive to Amazon and has a stylish copper and black design. It has a huge 9.5-litre capacity and two drawers so you can cook multiple meals at the same time but using different settings and temperatures.

Philips Air Fryer 5000 Series XL: was £179.99, now £112.99 at Amazon

Philips Air Fryer 5000 Series XL: was £179.99, now £112.99 at Amazon
Get 37% off the Philips Air Fryer 5000 Series XL in the Prime Day deals. This 14-in-1 air fryer has a 6.2-litre capacity and uses Rapid Air technology to cook with 90% less fat. Despite its large size, it can fit nicely into most kitchens without taking up too much counter space.

Tefal EasyFry Precision 2-in-1 Digital Air Fryer: was £139.99, now £69 at Amazon

Tefal EasyFry Precision 2-in-1 Digital Air Fryer: was £139.99, now £69 at Amazon
The Tefal EasyFry Precision 2-in-1 Digital Air Fryer is better than half price in the Prime Day sale. It’s an air fryer and grill in one, and uses Extra Crisp air frying technology to maximise the crispiness of your food without disrupting its taste or moisture.

Breville Halo Air Fryer: was £125.99, now £58.62 at Amazon

Breville Halo Air Fryer: was £125.99, now £58.62 at Amazon
Save £67.37 on the Breville Halo Air Fryer at Amazon. This air fryer has 1700W power and 360° air circulation to cook your food quickly and deliciously every time. It has five pre-set programmes for chips, vegetables, chicken, steak and fish, and it can air fry, bake, roast, grill and saute.

Salter EK4628 XXL 8L Air Fryer: was £97.99, now £69.99 at Amazon

Salter EK4628 XXL 8L Air Fryer: was £97.99, now £69.99 at Amazon
Now under £70, the Salter EK4628 XXL 8L Air Fryer is a brilliant family size air fryer that can cook for multiple people at a time, thanks to its 8-litre capacity. It has an easy-to-use LCD touch display, eight pre-sets, a 60-minute timer and a removable basket to make it easier to clean.

For more appliance deals, check out the best Prime Day Home & Kitchen deals for discounts on coffee machines, multi-cookers, blenders, pots and pans, utensils, and much more.

Home Editor

