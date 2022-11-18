LIVE: Best PS5 deals in the Black Friday sales – consoles, games and accessories

(Image credit: Sony PlayStation, SteelSeries, Hori, WD)

If you're looking to upgrade your PS5 setup with new games, hardware and accessories, or simply looking to jump onto the bandwagon by picking up a PlayStation 5 console, then T3 is here to help.

Our whole reason to exist is to help connect people with top products and get them a great price on it, so with the Black Friday sales already in full swing, we're unearthing the best Black Friday deals on everything PS5.

From PS5 games to extra storage, and headphones to TVs, as well as clutch accessories like racing wheels and arcade sticks, we're finding the products that are now retailing for cheaper than before thanks to sweet Black Friday price cuts.

Looking for a PS5 console? Then check out T3's PS5 restock tracker .

Then check out T3's . Want more storage for games? Then look at T3's best PS5 SSD buying guide.

Then look at T3's buying guide. Want better in-game audio? Then scope out T3's best PS5 headsets guide, too.

Then scope out T3's guide, too. Want PS5 graphics to look ace? Then upgrade to one of the best TVs for PS5.

As T3 has been covering the Black Friday sales for over 7 years now, we've also come to know exactly where gamers should be looking to bag the best PS5 deals. These are the retailers where, right now in the Black Friday 2022 sale, we're personally finding the biggest range of discounted products, and the biggest price cuts.

We've listed what we think each store is best for to help gamers find the PS5 deals they're looking for. Simply follow a link to go directly to their offers.