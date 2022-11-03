LIVE: Best Black Friday PS5 deals – consoles, games and accessories

Refresh

(Image credit: Sony Santa Monica) God of War Ragnarok: £69.99 , now £62.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Coming up next, I've got a trio of gaming deals for you starting with one of the most anticipated titles this year: God of War Ragnarok. Our resident gaming guru got hands on with the game and called it "gorgeous" and marvelled over the games' development, saying "it's slicker, faster and its attention to detail is second to none." It's a shoe-in for our list of the best PS5 games. Ragnarok isn't released until November 9, but early purchasers can still grab a deal. It's available for £62.99 on Amazon right now, saving you £7.

(Image credit: Future) PS5 Bundle with Razer Barracuda X headset: £709 at Currys (opens in new tab) PS5's are like buses: you wait ages for some to come in stock and then everyone has them at once. Our PS5 restock tracker has been updated with a host of new deals and stock availability. My pick of the bunch comes from Currys. £709 bags you the console itself with an additional white controller, FIFA 23 and Modern Warfare 2, plus a Razer Barracuda X headset. Other variants are available too, if you fancy a different coloured controller or some alternative games. There's no guarantee that this stock will hang around, though, so be sure to jump on quickly if you're looking to snag one!

(Image credit: Michelle Rae Uy) Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Headset: £139.99 , now £103.38 at Amazon (opens in new tab) I've got another headset deal for you now. The Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless RGB gaming headset is certainly not for the faint-hearted. Gone are the svelte curves and sleek lines that have become common in the modern age, replaced with a jolty, angular frame. It may well be an acquired taste, but it's one I really like. It gives off a very Cyberpunk 2077 vibe, particularly in the lilac colourway. Our reviewer called it "pleasantly astonishing," with a long wireless range and surround sound. It's no wonder, then, that it's maintained a spot in our best PS5 headsets buying guide ever since. Right now, you can pick this up at Amazon for as little as £103.38, saving you £36.61. Other colours have slightly different pricing, but it's all in the same ballpark.

(Image credit: AndaSeat) Anda Seat Dark Demon gaming chair: £299.99 , now £249 at Amazon (opens in new tab) It's easy to get lost when you're gaming, spending hours in the majesty of a virtual world. If that sounds like you, a top-quality gaming chair can make a world of difference – in the short-term you'll be far more comfortable, but a well-adjusted chair can keep your posture healthy over the long-term, too. T3 has a list of all the best gaming chairs, and I've just spotted one with a decent discount. The Anda Seat Dark Demon was heralded by our reviewer as a "well-supported chair with comfortable neck pillow." That's perfect for those long stints. It's also covered with PVC leather, making it easy to clean. The Anda Seat Dark Demon is available on Amazon right now for just £249, saving you a cool £50.99.

(Image credit: Seagate) Seagate Firecuda 530 1TB SSD: £164.90 , now £139.30 at Amazon (opens in new tab) One thing most PS5 users are going to need at some point is more storage. You can't just sling any old SSD in there, either. Fortunately, we've put together a handy list of the best PS5 SSD, to boost your consoles' storage. One of those, the Seagate Firecuda 530, is available at a discount right now. When in testing, we called the Firecuda "the best PS5 SSD for outright speed." It's the fastest compatible SSD you can get, meaning your games will run as smoothly as they were always intended to. You can pick up the 1TB model with the heatsink for just £139.30 right now, saving you £25.60.

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive) Stray for PS5: £34.99 , now £29.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If first-person shooters and football simulations don't float your boat, good news! Stray, the lovable tale of a cat and a drone forming an unlikely friendship, is now available at a discounted price on Amazon. Summed up perfectly by our reviewer, Stray "has deep mythology to its world while touching on topics like capitalism, artificial intelligence, viruses and friendship in unlikely places." Playing as a cat offers a unique perspective, too. If you fancy playing something altogether more wholesome, Stray is a fantastic option. It takes pride of place in our best PS5 games of 2022 list, and can be yours for just £29.95.

PS5 Bundle with FIFA 23, Modern Warfare II, headset and extra controller: £709 at AO (opens in new tab) Still yet to get your hands on a PS5 console? Our PS5 restock tracker will keep you in the loop of all the latest drops. And, right now, you can grab bundles from AO.com with stock ready to ship. Two are on offer: for £649 you get the console, plus FIFA 23, Modern Warfare 2 and an extra black controller, while £709 nets you the same two games, an extra white controller and a Pulse 3D Wireless Headset. The AO website says that both of these bundles can ship as early as tomorrow! Act fast though, as PS5 stock can disappear in the blink of an eye.

(Image credit: Activision) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II: £69.99 , now £58 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Fancy snagging one of the hottest new games for less? Classic first-person shooter, Call of Duty is back with the latest in its Modern Warfare franchise. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab) is exactly what you'd expect from the franchise, with our reviewer calling it "a top-notch first-person experience," that has "a real snappiness and responsiveness to weapons, tied together by exceptional animation and sound work." Nostalgia compels me to love this game, thanks to one to many hours trying (and, mostly, failing) to quick-scope on Rust. It's sure to be one of the best PS5 games of 2022, and you can nab it for just £58 – saving you £11.99!

(Image credit: LG) LG C1 65-inch OLED TV: £2,499 , now £1,699 at Very (opens in new tab)

Sony BRAVIA A90J 55-inch OLED TV: £2,199 , now £1,698 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Samsung QN95B 65-inch QLED TV: £2,899 , now £1,995 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Good morning bargain hunters! Sam here, giving Rob a break from finding you the best Black Friday PS5 deals. To kick-off, I've rounded up some deals on the best TVs for PS5. There are three deals live right now which offer tremendous value to elevate your visual gaming experience. First, the LG C1. In our review, we called it the "best value OLED TV for PS5", thanks to its "sensational picture quality" and "excellent connectivity". It's now even better value – just £1,699 at Very, saving you £800! Next up is the Sony BRAVIA A90J, which still holds the top spot in our best TVs for PS5 buying guide. Our reviewer called it "a mind-blowing television" thanks to an "ultra-minimalist design" and "the best HDR performance of any TV so far." It's yours for just £1,698 at Amazon, saving you a cool £501. Last, but by no means least, we have the Samsung QN95B. When we reviewed this TV, we said that "the level of clarity is realistic beyond reason", while "class-leading gaming features" made it a hit for PS5 users. The price let it down then, but good news – you can grab one for just £1,995 right now, saving a whopping £904.

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Odyssey G5 Curved Gaming Monitor: £299.99 , now £209 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're a gamer who has their PS5 console in a non-TV setup, such as part of a home office setup, then Samsung's excellent Odyssey G5 gaming monitor is discounted right now to £209 from £299, a straight £90 discount. This monitor isn't 4K but does have the newly supported by PS5 1440p QHD resolution and boasts an elite level 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, so you can look forward to buttery smooth PS5 graphics. The Odyssey G5 is also HDR10 compatible, too, so you're going to get those fantastic contrast ranges that make visuals pop. As this is a monitor, you not only get HDMI but also DisplayPort, too, meaning you can also hook up a PC to it as the same time. For those not in the know, Odyssey is Samsung's most elite range of gaming monitors, with them frequently appearing in T3's best gaming monitors buying guide. A lot of gaming screen for two hundred notes.