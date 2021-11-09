LIVE NOW Nintendo Switch OLED restock is the best way to bag a console for Xmas

Bag your Nintendo Switch OLED in time for Xmas. Shop now and avoid disappointment on Christmas day

Nintendo Switch OLED
(Image credit: Nintendo)
Robert Jones

By Last updated

Not that I want to give you a heart attack or anything, but seriously people, VERY HAS NINTENDO SWITCH OLED CONSOLES AVAILABLE TO ORDER NOW.

And what's best about this console drop is that the Nintendo Switch OLED orders will be delivered before Christmas.

There's a bit of choice on offer, too, with two console and game bundles available for strong price points.

There's a Nintendo Switch OLED with Metroid Dread bundle, and a Nintendo Switch OLED with Pokemon: Shining Pearl and Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond bundle.

These console bundles are available to order right now at Very, with delivery confirmed on Very's website as being set for 17 December 2021. That's a week before Christmas, making it perfect for those shopping for Xmas gifts for gamers.

Here are the full details of both options:

Nintendo Switch OLED + Metroid Dread: £349.98 at Very

Nintendo Switch OLED + Metroid Dread: £349.98 at Very
Metroid Dread is the new hotness game-wise from Nintendo and here it can be bagged with the console for just £349.98. That's the console for RRP (nice) and the game for £40 (also nice).

View Deal
Nintendo Switch OLED + Pokemon: £399.97 at Very

Nintendo Switch OLED + Pokemon: £399.97 at Very
Pokemon lovers will love this bundle, as it includes the two latest Pokemon games along with the Switch OLED for a good price point. You're getting the console for RRP and the games for £45 a piece.

View Deal

If you take one look at T3's Nintendo Switch OLED stock checker you'll see how hard to come by Switch OLED stock is right now, so I suggest any UK gamer who wants a console to shop now in order to avoid disappointment.

TOPICS
Gaming Deals
Robert Jones
Robert Jones

Deputy Editor for T3.com, Rob has been writing about computing, gaming, mobile, home entertainment technology and more for over 15 years. You can find Rob's work in magazines, bookazines and online, as well as on podcasts and videos, too. Outside of his work Rob is passionate about motorbikes, skiing/snowboarding and team sports, with football and cricket two favourites. Feel free to contact him with any related products, events, and announcements.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.