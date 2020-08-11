Liv Devote could be the best women’s gravel bike on earth (and gravel)

Liv Devote is a women’s gravel bike designed and built for adventure. With chunky tyres that can smooth out rough ground, a comfortable saddle and handlebars, dropper seatpost compatibility, attachment points for adding mudguards, bags and pannier racks and last but not least gearing that makes short work of long or steep climbs, it’s ready for all sorts of riding on and off road and is likely to be a very popular.

Gravel bikes – sometimes known as adventure bikes – are very versatile because they combine the speed and efficiency of road bikes with off-road capabilities. For riders who prefer to avoid traffic, like bridleways and forest fire roads, and love to have adventures on their doorstep or further afield, this kind of bike is ideal.

• Find out more about Liv bikes, including the new Liv Devote

It’s can be set up for a mixture of on and off-road routes, it can be used for touring or bikepacking and kitted out for riding in wet and muddy conditions too. And all these elements mean it would be a good choice for commuting too. Don't forget to wear the best cycling helmet, best bib shorts, best cycling jersey and best cycling glasses for maximum protection off-road.

Liv is the sister brand (almost literally) of Giant Bicycles. It makes bikes for women, by women with a significant number of women in its design, engineering and managerial teams. Liv mountain bikes and road bikes are very popular, and while the Liv Brava cyclocross bike has been a popular part of its range of bikes for a few years now, this is the first time the brand has created a pure gravel bike.

It's launching right about now, and we expect it to be very popular, particularly the two alloy models, which are both under £1350. And here's why…

Liv Devote: built by and for women

(Image credit: Liv)

There are three carbon-framed Liv Devote bikes in the range with premium builds, and two more accessibly-priced, aluminium-framed bikes.

The frames on both the carbon and aluminium have the same geometry, and have been designed using data solely from female riders, taking into account not just differences in body dimensions but also weight distribution, strength, muscle activation patterns and more to create a bike that should, according to Liv, provide the average woman with a better fit out of the box. Even things like the layup of carbon in the frame has been tuned to suit women.

Liv Devote: frame features

(Image credit: Liv)

While only the Devote Advanced 1 comes with a dropper post, all models can fit one so you can always add one later if you like. The frames can fit either 700c or 650b wheel sizes, and up to a 700x45 tyre which will have the effect of adding traction and smoothing out the ride feel on rough surfaces.

The cables are routed internally, and there are protective plates on the underneath around the bottom bracket area and on top of the chainstay to help protect the frame from knocks, bumps and flying gravel.

Three bottle cages can be fitted, as well as mud guards, racks on the rear and on the forks, and in face pretty much anything else you could want for long-distance touring or off-road bikepacking adventures. There is also an attachment point on the top tube where third party accessories can be affixed.

Liv Devote: ride in comfort

(Image credit: Liv)

(Well, relative comfort). The Advanced Liv Devote models have plenty of premium features designed to smooth out the ride a bit, as well as boosting performance.

These include a new carbon seatpost design on the Advanced Pro and 2 models which helps soften the feeling of riding on rough surfaces, and the new Liv All Condition bar tape which is padded for comfort, washable and designed to give great grip in wet and muddy conditions.

Finally, the Liv Approach saddle is a new design with a long central cut-out designed to relieve pressure on soft tissue and provide support where it’s needed.

• The Liv Devote gravel bike for women range is available from August from Liv and Giant stores and retailers

Liv Devote: the full range

(Image credit: Liv)

Liv Devote 1 and 2

The entry-level model is Liv Devote 2. It has an aluminium frame with carbon composite forks, alloy handlebar and seatpost, a Shimano Sora groupset with Tektro disc brakes and Giant S-X2 wheels with Giant CrossCut AT 2 tyres in 700x38.

Next up is the Devote 1, also with alloy frame, carbon forks, entry-level Shimano GRX groupset, Giant S-X2 alloy wheels and CrossCut AT 2 tyres in 700x38.

• Buy Liv Devote 1 for £1349

• Buy Live Devote 2 for £1049

Liv Devote Advanced 1 and 2

Carbon frames make their first appearance for the Devote Advanced 2, with carbon forks, carbon seatpost, Shimano GRX groupset with hydraulic disc brakes and 105 cassette, Giant PX2 wheelset with CrossCut AT 1 tyres in 700x40.

The Devote Advanced 1 is where things get really interesting, as this one is built for big adventurous expeditions and off-road exploring. It’s the rugged build, coming with chunky Maxxis Rambler tyres in 700x45, a 1x Shimano GRX groupset and a dropper seat post.

• Liv Devote Advanced 1 price is TBC

• Liv Devote Advanced 2 price is TBC

Liv Devote Advanced Pro

The Devote Advanced Pro build lies at the other end of the gravel and adventure spectrum. It features the new SRAM eTap AXS wide electronic wireless groupset, brand new Giant CXR-2 wheels that have been designed specifically for gravel and adventure bikes, and chunky but slick Maxxis Velocita tyres in 700x40 which are great for dry conditions and roll quickly on the road as well as on hardpacked dirt and gravel.

• Buy Liv Devote Advanced Pro for £4,699