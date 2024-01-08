Linxura releases its first smart home controller, and you can take it anywhere with you

The thought of being able to control your home at the click of a button is always going to be appealing. It brings a new level of ease and convenience, especially when you don't fancy getting off the couch. Using a smart sensor is a great way to control your smart lighting system, and a smart plug is perfect for turning any normal appliance into a smart one. However, what about something that has the ability to control everything in your home? Introducing the Linxura Smart Controller...

Designed to control all your smart home devices with the click of a button, the Linxura Smart Controller allows more than 50 smart home devices to be configured, including those controlled by Alexa, Google Home and through IFTTT. Available in three colors, it's the perfect device to keep on top of your smart home set up and blend in with your home's aesthetic.

(Image credit: Linxura )

At the center of Linxura is an e-paper screen which shows four individual devices to control, with a click wheel around the screen to select other devices. Functions can also be customized to suit the user's needs. For example, you can click once to turn a device on, twice to turn it off, and click and hold to adjust different smart device functions such as brightness, temperature, volume etc. Users can also fully automate scenes to occur on a preferred schedule. Whether it’s setting the perfect morning ambiance or streamlining your daily routines, Linxura Scenes make smart living effortless and personalized.

“Linxura simplifies smart device control by eliminating the need for additional hubs, electric installations and multiple single purpose buttons or dials. With the ability to have scenes controlling multiple devices simultaneously, complex and expensive control solutions are now a thing of the past” says Haofei Shi, CEO at Linxura.

As it's a fully portable device, users can take it anywhere with them around the house, including in the kitchen, on the couch and even in bed. It has a battery life that lasts up to three months on a single charge, and if it becomes misplaced, users can simply utilise the Find My Controller feature on the Linxura app to locate it.

Available in in three colors (Snow Pearl, Midnight Onyx and Sterling Moon), the Linxura Smart Controller retails for $99.99 and is available on the Linxura website.

