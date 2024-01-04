5 smart home products I'm excited to see in 2024

The new year brings with it many new and exciting product releases. With CES 2024 right around the corner, myself and the T3 team are looking forward to seeing the latest tech and smart home innovations from the biggest brands on the market.

Smart home has become more popular than ever before and thanks to this surge in popularity, that means more and more brands are expanding into smart home tech. As T3’s Home Editor and smart home enthusiast, I’m always looking out for the best smart home products and this year, I’m excited to see what companies like Apple, Amazon, Philips Hue and more have in store.

From the best smart speakers to smart home AI robots, here are five smart home products I’m excited to see in 2024.

1. Apple HomePod (3rd generation)

(Image credit: Kosutami / X)

Compared to Amazon and its many Echo Dot and Show generations, Apple has kept its smart display technology relatively simple. Currently, there are only two smart displays or speakers from Apple available, including the 5-star HomePod (2nd generation) which was released in January 2023 and the small but mighty HomePod Mini .

But late last year, images were leaked that showed a new generation of the HomePod with a built-in display. The previous HomePod models lack a screen which is something that sets Apple apart from other smart devices but whether that’s to its detriment or not is debatable. Rumours have suggested that the third generation of the HomePod could have a big (potentially seven-inch) touchscreen and display which is likely to show notifications and similar widgets to what you’d see on your Apple Watch. Time will tell but I’m hoping to see what Apple has planned for the next HomePod this year.

2. Amazon Echo Hub

(Image credit: Amazon)

In September 2023, Amazon held a product launch event which announced many new Echo and Fire products, including the all-new Echo Show 8 (3rd generation) and Fire Kids tablets. But what caught my attention the most was a new member of the Echo family, the Amazon Echo Hub.

Designed to make smart homes more efficient and connected, the Amazon Echo Hub is an 8-inch control panel that sits on your wall and acts as your smart home hub, with support for Matter, Thread, Zigbee, Sidewalk and Bluetooth. As it’s an Amazon product, the Echo Hub is Alexa and touch-enabled and gives easy access to connected devices and new Alexa features like Adaptive Content and more conversational answers. The Echo Hub is priced at £169.99 but as of writing, Amazon still says it’s ‘Coming Soon’... and I can’t wait.

(Image credit: Philips Hue / Signify)

Philips Hue has always been known for the best smart bulbs but last year, it announced its plans to expand into home security , with a range of indoor and outdoor security cameras and smart sensors. After moving into my house and adopting motion sensors, I’m most excited for the Philips Hue Secure Contact Sensor which is now available to buy on the Philips Hue website.

The Philips Hue Secure Contact Sensor cleverly detects and monitors movement and unusual activity, and sends real-time notifications when the sensor is opened or closed. It can be used on windows, doors, cabinets and other locations which might be sensitive to intruders. For people who don’t want to completely invest in a smart security system or just want to keep an eye on their children or members of their household, the Philips Hue Secure Contact Sensor is a great way to introduce smart technology to the home.

Recently news leaked about Philips Hue adding motion sensing technology to its smart lighting so I look forward to seeing what this means in 2024, too.

4. Yale Smart Outdoor Camera

(Image credit: Yale)

Yale is well known for its home security solutions, particularly its best security cameras for both inside and outside of the home. Announced early last year and officially released in January 2024, Yale introduced its new generation of smart products , including cameras, video doorbells, locks and alarms. The standout for me is the Yale Smart Outdoor Camera which you can buy now for £119.99.

The Yale Smart Outdoor Camera can be used both indoors and outdoors, and its customisable detection zones and motion-triggered recordings keep your home safe and secure. It has a 154° field of view with enhanced colour night vision, 1080p HD images and a powerful spotlight and alarm sensor which will go off when it detects motion. Another exciting feature of the new Yale camera is its compatibility with the new Yale app which promises better monitoring and security than before.

5. LG AI agent

(Image credit: LG)

I had to finish this list with something a little bit ridiculous and that is the LG AI agent. That’s right, LG is announcing at CES 2024 its plans for an AI-powered robot for your smart home . Cute to look at, the LG AI agent uses AI features like voice, image and user recognition to verbally interact with users. It has a built-in camera, speaker and sensors which gathers real-time information to make sure your home is suited to your needs and preferences.

One cool (and slightly terrifying) feature of the LG AI agent is that it can autonomously move around your home when you’re away. If it detects anything unusual or suspicious, it will send you a notification, and it can even greet you at the door when you get home! Essentially, it’s designed to act as a smart display or hub but it’s in the form of a fun walking-talking robot. Who doesn’t want that… right?!