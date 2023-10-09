Yale’s simple new smart security system offers more protection than ever before

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Smart home security solutions provider, Yale has just announced its next generation of smart products, including its new Smart Camera range, Smart Video Doorbell and Smart Alarm. Designed to tighten your home security in a safe and simple way, the new Yale smart home devices have built-in AI technology and work conveniently with one another with the upgraded Yale Home app.

Yale is best known for its security solutions, including locks, safes and alarms. Since expanding into smart home, the company has introduced its range of the best security cameras , smart alarms and smart locks . Adding to its collection of smart devices, Yale’s new security products offer tighter home security and simpler safety, with its new smart features, app compatibility and sleeker designs.

Following feedback from its customers, Yale has given its Home app a thorough upgrade, making it easier to use and control all devices in one place. Its latest product launches are part of the new Yale Smart Security Ecosystem and work seamlessly alongside its other smart products using the Yale Home app. All devices can be controlled and customised with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as the Yale Home app using just one account rather than multiple, which is a huge upgrade for Yale users.

Taking a look at the new Yale devices, the Yale Smart Camera range now has new indoor and outdoor cameras. The Yale Smart Indoor Camera has built-in AI technology which detects and monitors human movement and alerts you to any disturbances (and not just your cat having a stretch). The camera also has customisable zones and scheduling so users can define specific areas they want the camera to cover.

The Yale Smart Indoor Camera has 1080p HD image quality, live view, night vision, 110° field of view and other detailed smart features. It can also be programmed to go into privacy mode when users arrive home for extra privacy and convenience.

(Image credit: Yale)

Primarily designed for the outside of your home, the new Yale Smart Outdoor Camera can be used indoors or outdoors for all your security needs. Similar to the indoor model, the Yale Smart Outdoor Camera has customisable detection zones and scheduling, motion-triggered recordings and 1080p HD images. It has a 154° field of view, enhanced colour night vision and comes with a variety of accessories, including a solar panel charger.

To deter any intruders from breaking into your home, the Yale Smart Outdoor Camera has a spotlight and alarm sensor that can be triggered when motion is detected. With the new and improved Yale app, the camera will start recording when triggered to capture what’s going on at the premises.

Another new product from Yale is its Yale Smart Video Doorbell. It has a similar camera and field of view as the outdoor camera, but comes with clever features that many of the best video doorbells have. These features include two-way talk so you can see, hear and speak to visitors at your door from anywhere, night vision for clear footage and real-time live viewing.

Once the Yale Smart Video Doorbell is rung, the Yale Home app will notify you so you can check who’s at the door. Any footage captured by the Yale Smart Video Doorbell can be watched 24/7 from your smartphone. Yale has also announced additional accessories including a doorbell chime so you’ll never miss a visit or delivery again.

The new Yale Smart Camera range, Yale Smart Video Doorbell and Yale Smart Alarm can be used together or separately for tighter home security and a more streamline ecosystem. All devices are easy and versatile to use, and are expected to be released in January 2024 on the Yale UK website.