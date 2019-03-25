Adidas Ultraboost x Game of Thrones sneakers have nearly sold out

Following months of rumours, Adidas has launched a limited-edition collection of its poplar Ultraboost running shoe, inspired by hit HBO TV series Game of Thrones. The Adidas x Game of Thrones Ultraboost collection features six new shoes, priced at £149.95, each representing different families and warring factions of the Seven Kingdoms and beyond The Wall.

Aptly for a series where much-loved characters are killed off at the drop of a hat, three of the shoes' colourways have sold out already. So if you want a pair, you'd best get a move on, like a peasant fleeing the man-eating dogs of Ramsey Snow. Even the lines that are left will soon only have sizes left to fit Tyrion or the Mountain.

• Shop the Game of Thrones x Adidas Ultraboost collection

• In the American 'kingdom'? The shoes are on sale at Adidas USA here and unlike in the UK the White Walker colourway has not yet sold out (update, oh sorry, now it has)

The 'White Walker' colourway: ice cool?

References to the Game of Thrones world can be seen through a range of design details. The symbol of each faction can be found on the tongue, there's a motto on the heel tag, and each shoe sports a distinct colourway inspired by the house or group of characters.

The black-and-scarlett House Targaryen shoe, for instance, gives a nod to the three-headed fire-breathing dragon, while the White Walker shoe is appropriately white, black and icy blue.

The only question is whether these are running shoes for fast-moving athletes such as Arya or more the kind of stylish trainer that man-about-town Tyrion might wear while at his favourite nightclub, or brothel.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6 Scroll right to see each of the six new Game of Thrones x Adidas Ultraboost running shoes

The Adidas x Game of Thrones Ultraboost collection features Adidas’ signature Boost foam midsole technology for extra bounce and better energy return, a sock-like Primeknit upper for lightweight performance, and the iconic three-stripe midfoot cage and heel counter to support your foot.

As with other shoes in the Ultraboost line, they straddle the line between sport and fashion – meaning they're just as comfortable for daily wear as they are pounding the pavements.

On sale ahead of the show’s eighth and final season, the Adidas x Game of Thrones Ultraboost collection has already sold out of three of the shoes: Stark, White Walker and Targaryen. However, at the time of writing three are still available:

• Lannister (red and gold)

• Night’s Watch (black)

• The second Targaryen colourway (white and silver)