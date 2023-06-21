Adidas Adizero Adios 8 review: Ground Control to Mayor Tom

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Adidas Adizero Adios 8 review in a nutshell: low-stack running shoes for those who prefer stability mixed with responsiveness over ultra-cushioned foam monsters. Recommended for shorter distances up to 10k.

As an Adidas Running superfan, I can't help but get excited over new releases from the Herzogeanuch-based brand, even though, in recent times, I have been struggling a bit with the upper on their shoes being too tight for my toad feet. The Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3 is a good example of an amazing shoe I don't use because I found the quicky-narrowing upper too uncomfortable for long runs.

I'm pretty sure my review of the Adios Pro 3 – shoes that appear on many best running shoes roundups on the web – didn't influence the design of the Adidas Adizero Adios 8, but even so, it feels much more comfortable than the Adios Pro 3. The cosier upper is just one of the many things I like about the shoes, as I'll explain in this review.

Adidas Adizero Adios 8 review: price and availability

The Adidas Adizero Adios 8 was announced in June 2023 and is available to buy now directly from Adidas UK and Adidas US for a recommended retail price of £120/ $130. AU price and availability TBC. The predecessor of the shoes, the Adizero Adios 7, sold for the same price at launch. The shoes currently come in two colourways, Carbon / Cloud White / Core Black and the tested Wonder Blue / Lucid Lemon / Lucid Pink version.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Adidas Adizero Adios 8 review: specifications

Weight: 205 g (size UK 8.5)

Midsole drop: 8 mm (heel: 28 mm/forefoot: 20 mm)

Foam: LIGHTSTRIKE 2.0 (under the heel) and LIGHTSTRIKE PRO (under forefoot)

Upper: stripped-back mesh upper

Plate: ENERGYTORSION ROD 2.0 embedded between outsole and foam

Adidas Adizero Adios 8 review: what's new?

The new Adizero Adios 8 has a re-engineered mesh upper with a new "micro-fit" pattern, making it what Adidas claims are the lightest Adios ever. Also new is the updated EnergyTorsion Rod 2.0 propulsion system sandwiched between the midsole foam and the outsole. It features a new third rod that runs from the midfoot to the forefoot for a snappy toe-off.

Underfoot, you'll find a combination of Lightstrike Pro and the all-new Lightstrike 2.0 foams. However, the layering of the two foams differs from the Adizero Boston 12, the training shoes launched simultaneously as the Adizero Adios 8. The Boston 12 has a bottom and a top layer, while the Adizero Adios 8 uses the softer Lightstrike 2.0 at the rear and the more responsive Lightstrike Pro under the forefoot.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Adidas Adizero Adios 8 review: ergonomics and performance

As mentioned in the intro, I was slightly concerned about the fit of the Adidas Adizero Adios 8. I shouldn't have been, as the redesigned mesh upper provides just the right amount of space and support for my feet. The shoes feel airy on foot but provide some structural help, so to speak, thanks to reinforcements in key areas.

Step in comfort could be improved slightly. The upper is thin and often slipped out of my hand as I was trying to get into the shoes. I used the runner's knot to ensure my heels weren't slipping, which, I agree, doesn't help things, but even so, I would have appreciated a loop or something on the collar.

Once you're in the shoes, though, the Adidas Adizero Adios 8 feels wonderful. I particularly liked the Lightstrike 2.0 foam under the heels, which provides an elevated level of cushioning. The transition zone between the different foams is smooth, and thanks to the Lightstrike Pro under the forefoot, toe-offs are snappy but stable.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Said toe-off is further supported by the Energytorsion Rod 2.0 system that gained an extra rod since the last iteration. It's visible under the Continental rubber outsole, which concerns me slightly. You see, if your gait deviates from the optimal trajectory, it's likely you'll wear off one part of the outsole faster than others, which might expose part of the Energytorsion Rod 2.0 system.

I asked Adidas' product designers about this, and they assured me the outsole has a long lifecycle; however, they couldn't clarify how long that is. If you're a pronator/supinator, you might be better off with shoes where the plate is embedded in the foam, like the Saucony Endorphin Speed 3 with its S-curve winged nylon plate.

That aside, running in the Adizero Adios 8 is an absolute joy. Thanks to reduced stack height – at least compared to foam monsters such as the Nike Aplhafly 2 – you are closer to the ground without any adverse effects (e.g. heel pain). This makes the shoes perfect for faster runs over short distances, although I doubt I'd swap my ASICS METSPEED EDGE PLUS for the Adizero Adios 8 on race day. For training, hell yes!

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Adidas Adizero Adios 8 review: verdict

The Adidas Adizero Adios 8 is a brilliant running shoe for training and even some occasional racing for those who know what they're doing and prefer to be more in control of their running style. The re-engineered mesh upper provides support in the right areas, although it definitely doesn't make it easy to get in the shoes.

Underfoot, the mixture of Lightstrike 2.0 and Lightstrike Pro foams creates an optimal balance of cushioning and responsiveness. The Energytorsion Rod 2.0 system, now with an additional third rod, adds a bit of a snap to your toe-offs. The Adizero Adios 8 can't quite pick a fight with high-stack racers, but they are agile, responsive, and put you in control of your speed, which some runners might appreciate.

Adidas Adizero Adios 8 review: also consider

It comes without a plate, but the Hoka Mach 5 provides a similar running experience to the Adizero Adios 8. It inherited the softer and more responsive PROFLY+ foam from the Mach Supersonic and added a stripped-back creel mesh upper, a lay-flat tongue and a rubberised EVA underfoot to provide runners with an agile yet stable ride. Read my full Hoka Mach 5 review.