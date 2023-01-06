LG's smart fridge puts a mobile disco in your kitchen

LG Moodup smart fridge
One of the things I like best about CES is that sometimes manufacturers have a bit of fun – and this year is no exception. If you've ever fancied kitchen appliances that look like a mobile disco, LG has you covered. Its new Moodup smart fridge has colour-changing LED panels that enable you to change its appearance or turn your kitchen into a party.

The Moodup isn't actually new – LG announced it at the IFA trade show in late 2022 – but its launch is now imminent, most likely in late March. 

Is the LG Moodup a serious smart home fridge?

It is, but LG has decided to put some fun into function here. It's got a built-in Bluetooth speaker and a choice of 22 colours for the fridge panels in the top half and 19 for the freezer ones at the bottom, and you can choose from a selection of light recipes that remind me of the ones you get with Philips Hue smart lights. 

But there's more to the LG than dancing. It has sensors to detect and warn you if you leave the door open, motion detectors to light things up when you sneak into the kitchen for a midnight snack and LG's Instaview, which you can use to see inside without opening the door and letting the cold out. And if the colours get too much you can switch the coloured lighting off and stick with classic grey or white. But where's the fun in that?

As ever with trade show announcements, there's no details of pricing or availability just yet.

