Leaker shares Samsung Galaxy S23 promo pics, and they look amazing

As we reported a few days ago, the signature colours of the Samsung Galaxy S23 have leaked – and now what appears to be official promotional pictures of the S23 and S23 Ultra have leaked too. If they're legit, and they certainly appear to be, we can see Samsung's best Android phones for 2023 in all their glory well before next month's launch.

The leaks come via 91Mobiles, which has a good track record when it comes to smartphone leaks. The images they've shared appear to be the real deal, and show the signature colours of the S23 Plus and the S23 Ultra.

Pretty in pink (and green)

Signature colours are the colours that you'll see in the bulk of Samsung's promotional material, and the firm uses a different one for each model to make them distinct.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

If you squint at the image – it's a fairly low-res one – you'll see that the signature colours, as previously predicted, are pink for the Samsung Galaxy S23+ and green for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. I like the green in particular: it's lighter than the drab olive we've seen in some of the best phones, and less garish than the more colourful greens used by some of Samsung's rivals.

The images also show that as we'd expected, the design of the Samsung Galaxy S23 range isn't dramatically different from the Samsung Galaxy S22 range. The big changes this year are internal, with a more powerful processor and in the Ultra, a more powerful camera setup too.

If these images have made you even keener to get your hands on an S23, you don't have long to wait. We're expecting Samsung to follow its usual timetable and launch the Samsung Galaxy S23 range in February.