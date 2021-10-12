Leaked Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro manuals leave little to the imagination about the Android flagship

Google is officially launching the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on October 19. Now, thanks to leaked service manuals and videos aimed at technicians for the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, we have a veritable feast of info that relates to repairing the Pixel 6 series and what components Google has used inside the devices, including the Pixel 6’s battery capacity.

Of course, we already know a great deal of information about the upcoming phones. Exact pricing info aside, details of both the phones have been doing the rounds for some time, albeit unofficially.

Following the recent Carphone Warehouse leak, we know most of the phones’ key selling points and specs. An earlier Pixel assembly video left few secrets remaining around Google's upcoming flagship. The repair guide, courtesy of Telegram channel AppleDataLeaks, fully documents the phone's internals, though it doesn't add much that wasn't already known about the pair of devices.

There are, however, a few useful tidbits to be gleaned from the respective Pixel 6 document and Pixel 6 Pro manual. First, the manual confirms that the Pixel 6 will include a 4,614 mAh battery, which is 389 mAh smaller than the one in the Pixel 6 Pro. Regardless, Google is sticking by the claim that both devices should easily last a day between charges, which is good news if you're planning on choosing the cheaper model.

Leaks upon leaks

Furthermore, Nils Ahrensmeier has discovered an image relating to the Google Tensor SoC (via Notebookcheck). The info shows that the "Pixel 6 Pro reports that it has a ‘g5123b’ baseband when in Fastboot mode, the model number of Samsung’s Exynos 5123 modem."

Given how Samsung uses the Exynos 5123 modem in its current crop of flagship smartphones, it indicates how closely involved it has been in developing the specially designed Google Tensor silicon. All will be revealed at the long-awaited October 19 event, with added excitement bubbling around a possible Google Pixel Watch debut. For now, we'll keep you posted with any more leaks, rumors, and speculation ahead of the event.