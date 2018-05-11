Latest: Note 9 will NOT feature in-display fingerprint reader

If you're hoping for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to bring big changes, you may be disappointed as Samsung leakster Ice universe has said that "it is almost certain that Note9 has no FOD [Fingerprint-reader On Display]", seemingly putting paid to rumours that the phone would sport a in-display fingerprint reader.

While not 100 per cent confirmed, Ice universe has a reliable track record when speaking on future Samsung devices, and their comments would tally well with recent reports stating that the in-display fingerprint reader would be held back for the Samsung Galaxy S10.

Here is the Tweet from Ice universe in full:

It is almost certain that Note9 has no FODMay 9, 2018

Indeed, the picture now seems to be becoming clearer than ever regarding not only Samsung's in-display fingerprint reader, which seemingly is now destined for the S10, but also just how this year's Note phone will look and what features it will sport.

T3 has previously reported that we felt the Note 9 could be an evolution of the Note 8, rather than a radically new device, and Ice universe seems to be now backing this idea, too, with a recent Tweet stating that it will be just "a small adjustment".

Samsung was lazy in 2018 and I concluded that Note9 will not change much. This is just a small adjustment to Note8. pic.twitter.com/uNoAW1thcTMay 8, 2018

In fact, Ice universe goes even further to confirm that the Note 9 will be very, very similar to the Note 8, noting that the only difference visually between the two phones is that the newer phone is 2mm shorter and nothing more. Ice universe continues to say that "you can't distinguish between them without careful observation".

Note9 is 2mm shorter than Note8, and nothing more.You can't distinguish between them without careful observation.May 10, 2018

This is interesting as previous reports have indicated that the Galaxy Note 9 could feature a larger screen, and a bigger battery, too, so the notion that the only difference between the two phones is that the Note 9 is 2mm shorter indicates that the screen is staying the same size and that Samsung has merely shaved a little more off the phone's bezels.

Are we a little miffed that the Note 9 apparently has the exact same design as the Note 8? Well, yes and no. The Note 8 does have an attractive, solid design, which we very much liked on test, however, after seeing some of the super cool and futuristic Note 9 renders as of late, we can't help but feel a little deflated.