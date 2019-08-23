Kindle Paperwhite is £30 off in the Amazon End Of Summer Sale

The Amazon End of Summer Sale is on and if you're looking to do some reading on a late summer break or when you go back to school for the new term then here's the deal for you: you can get the Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon for £30 off right now.

The latest Kindle Paperwhite boasts a thinner and lighter design than its predecessor, now measuring just 8.18mm thick and weighing 182g. It features a six-inch, 300 pixels-per-inch display, which includes five LEDs and an adjustable front light for a uniform, glare-free display in any setting.

The new Kindle Paperwhite is also waterproof, designed to withstand getting splashed at the beach or dropped in the bathtub or pool. In fact it’s IPX8 rated which means it can stand being submerged two metres down in fresh water for up to 60 minutes.

It also features Audible support, so you can switch between reading and listening to your book.

There are a choice of Kindle Paperwhites available at this low price, in different colours (black or twilight blue), with either 8GB or 16GB storage, and with or without 'special offers'. Special offers means that offers and sponsored screensavers display when your Kindle is in sleep mode.

We've listed all the Kindle Paperwhite deals below – all of them end on Friday 30 August at 17:00.

T3's recommended Kindle Paperwhite deals