Killer Garmin watch deal gets you a FREE pair of Aftershokz headphones

Is there a better way to celebrate the weekend than a brilliant Garmin watch deal? SportsShoes.com decided to bundle up the T3 Award winner Garmin Forerunner 245 Music with the excellent Aftershokz Trekz Air, giving you you the latter for FREE if you buy the former.

The Garmin Forerunner not only won the T3 Awards in best running watch category, it also sits on top of our buying guide too as it strikes an ideal balance between being affordable and offering a range of useful features for runners. The Aftershokz Trekz Air uses bone conducting technology which enhances spatial awareness when you're out and about as the headphones don't cover your ears. The best running headphones for runners and cyclist who prefer to know what's going on around them.

Why should you buy the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music + Aftershokz Trekz Air bundle

Thanks to it's small and light hardware, the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music will sit well even on smaller, bonier wrists and won't weigh anyone's arm down with its sub-40 gram weight either.

The Garmin Forerunner 245 is probably the best choice for beginner runners who are just about to upgrade from a fitness tracker or a fitness smartwatch to a proper running watch. The advanced running metrics and the Garmin Coach feature can help these runners to run faster and more efficiently and to get ready for their first longer race.

The Aftershokz Trekz Air uses bone conduction technology and delivers music through your cheekbones, ensuring ears remain completely open to hear ambient sounds. The titanium wraparound headband is lightweight and the Premium Pitch technology guarantees a premium audio experience, including wide dynamic range and rich bass, according to the manufacturer.

The headphones are also IP55 certified, repelling sweat, dust and moisture as well as sporting dual noise canceling microphones so you can use them for phone calls too. Battery life up to six hours with one charge and range is up to 10 metres.