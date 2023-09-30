Keep the summer nights going with these outdoor patio heaters

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As temperatures begin to drop and sun starts to make less of an appearance, there's no doubt that the colder, autumnal days are upon us. For many, the thought of cosy evenings spent inside with a fire blazing is the stuff of dreams. For others, the disappointing feeling that summer's now over is more prominent. Whichever side you fall on, there's actually a perfect compromise: outdoor patio heaters.

Having an outdoor heater means you no longer have to stop spending time outside as soon as summer's over. The best outdoor patio heaters make it possible to stay outside, even there's a chilly breeze in the air. Whether you're hosting family, entertaining friends or throwing an outdoor event, you can fully enjoy yourself knowing that everyone is warm and having a great time.

To mark these approaching colder days, we've found three different outdoor patio heaters that will provide comfort and style to your home.

Before you find out which ones we recommend, read our guide on how to make the perfect outdoor dining space using smart lighting for more outside hosting tips.

1. Haloo Outdoor Rotating Electric Patio Heater

(Image credit: Haloo)

Whether on a patio, garden or any favourite outdoor spot, the portable Haloo Outdoor Electric Patio Heater brings much-needed warmth when required. The golden rose tube within the heater delivers increased warmth with less glare, while its unique 180-degree oscillating setting ensures wider heat distribution, keeping everyone comfortably warm.

This patio heater combines practicality and durability. It holds an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, ensuring its resilience in all weather conditions. In terms of safety, the heater comes equipped with a switch that automatically shuts it off if tilted by 45 degrees, thereby reducing fire risks. It operates at EU standard power of 220-240V, with adjustable heat settings of 0/600W/1200W.

The Haloo Outdoor Rotating Electric Patio Heater is available at Robert Dyas for an RRP of £229.99 [currently reduced to £189.99] and Amazon currently reduced to £204.61.

2. Sunna Solar Lantern

(Image credit: Sunna)

The Sunna solar flameless lantern is an 20 inch outdoor LED cordless lantern, equipped with high efficiency solar panel and 3 modes (Flame, Candle, Solid Light), saving you energy and money. It is unobtrusive, comfortable and its soft lighting creates a beautifully warm atmosphere wherever it is placed (Home, garden, patio, decking, pathway, balcony etc). It has a simple, On / Off switch and auto-shut off function after 6 hours. It is also fully durable and can be left outside as it is water and weather resistant (IP54 Rating) and has an oversized handle, making it easy to be carried, placed on the floor or hung in the garden.

The lantern is currently available from Amazon and Robert Dyas for £149.99 [currently £119.99].

3. Baloo Gas Firepit

(Image credit: Baloo)

When the summer months are over and the cooler months are upon us, friends and family can still socialise outside and feel the real warmth of the Ballo firepit range, delivering roaring flames and cosy heat for all to enjoy. The gas burning Ballo always burns clean with propane gas delivering the ambience of a fire without real smoke and each beautiful, hand painted body has a 50K BTU gas burner and 304 stainless steel firebowl. It also features durable die cast aluminium feet designed to last the test of time and a soft cover is included to help keep dirt and water out and protect against harmful UV-rays. To make it even more aesthetically attractive, it also comes with high quality and safe decorative ceramic glass pebbles.

It's currently available from Robert Dyas [currently discounted to £599.99] and Amazon for an RRP of £699.99.

