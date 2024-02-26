Joe Wicks launches his first ever fitness festival and it sounds epic

Calling all fitness fanatics, if you’re looking for an event to add to your calendar this summer, then look no further, as Joe Wicks, aka, The Body Coach, will be launching his first ever fitness festival at Kew Gardens this summer.

The day-long festival is set to take place on Sunday 7th July and it sounds like the perfect day out for fitness-lovers, families and, of course, fans of Joe Wicks himself, as you'll even have the opportunity to meet him on the day.

There’ll be plenty of fitness classes to take part in, led by Joe himself, as well as some special guests (yet to be confirmed), breathwork classes, mindfulness drawing, talks by authors and celebrities, as well as book readings and crafts for children and families. It’ll also feature the biggest ‘PE with Joe’ session to date with a live DJ, as well as a mass picnic-style lunch.

"I love bringing my own family to this incredible place, and can’t wait to see people of all ages come together to experience the benefits of nature while learning new skills, taking part in some great workouts, and enjoying delicious food," says Joe. "We’ll be throwing in some surprises along the way, so I’d love you guys to join us and can’t wait to see you there."

Ticket prices will range from between £42-£36 for an adult and £12.75-£15 for a child. They'll go on sale 1st March and we expect the event will be popular, so make sure you get your tickets ASAP so that you don't miss out.