I've just replenished my Le Creuset collection with these 5 Prime Day deals

There's up to 50% off across the entire range

Le Creuset Prime day
(Image credit: Le Creuset)
Lizzie Wilmot
By
published

I was 17 when I purchased my first Le Creuset dish and I haven't looked back since. Nearly eight years later, there's something about using my collection that brings me an immense amount of joy, and it's why I'll never stop adding to it. If you resonate with this, wait until you see what I've found. 

It's currently Prime Day in the UK and US, meaning the deals are coming in thick and fast. Amazon is known for adding a number of Le Creuset products to the sale, but I've never seen as many deals as there are this year. The huge retailer has reduced most of the range, and whilst there are bigger discounts on certain colours, almost everything has a lower price. 

I've rounded up my favourite deals below – take a look!

Check out Amazon's Prime Day Le Creuset sale 

Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Shallow Casserole Dish (Teal): was £285.00, now £180.99 at Amazon (save £105)
This shallow enamelled cast iron dish has a tight-fitting lid, and it's able to serves around 4-6 people. There are other colours available, but this Teal colourway has one of the bigger discounts.

View Deal
Le Creuset Stoneware Rainbow Coffee Mugs: was £85.00, now £49.99 at Amazon (save £36)
This set includes 6 stoneware rainbow 350ml coffee mugs in Cherry, Volcanic, Soleil, Palm, Teal and Ultra Violet. They're also presented in a gift box so can make a lovely gift.

View Deal
Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Frying Pan (Soleil): was £205.00, now £129.99 at Amazon (save £76)
Enhanced and improved, the Signature Frying Pan with wooden handle is versatile enough for everyday cooking. Made from durable black enamel, no seasoning is required.

View Deal
Le Creuset Heritage Rectangular Dish (Volcanic): was £59.00, now £35.89 at Amazon (save £23)
Ideal for gratins, pies and other side dishes, this Le Creuset Heritage Rectangular Dish is 32 cm long and has a 4-litres capacity. It's also available in a range of colours.

View Deal
Le Creuset Classic Adjustable Salt and Pepper Mill Set (Black and White): was £69.00, now £37.99 at Amazon (save £32)
These Le Creuset Salt and Pepper Grinders are chip-resistant, lightweight and made from anti- corrosion ceramic. They're also designed with an ergonomic shape for a comfortable grip.

View Deal

Take a look at our best Prime Day Home and Kitchen deals for even more discounts.

