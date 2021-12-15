I’ve found the best deal on the Oral-B Genius 8000 electric toothbrush

Christmas is less than 2 weeks away and if you haven’t finished your Christmas shopping yet, I’ve just found the best electric toothbrush deal that any friend or family member will be happy to receive.

In the Amazon last minute Christmas deals, the Oral-B Genius 8000 is currently 75% off, saving you a huge £210. This toothbrush would make the perfect gift for anyone or as a treat for yourself. You have only one week to take advantage of this amazing discount.

The Genius 8000 is part of the Oral-B Genius series which is one of the best electric toothbrush collections on the market today. The Genius 8000 is a great model and is Oral-B’s first brush that’s equipped with position detection.

Save £210 on the Oral-B Genius 8000 Electric Toothbrush in the Amazon Christmas sale. Available in black, silver and rose gold, the Genius 8000 has up to 100% more plaque removal than other brushes for a more professional and healthier clean.

Why you should buy the Oral-B Genius 8000 Electric Toothbrush

The Oral-B Genius 8000 electric toothbrush is part of the Genius series, accompanied by other popular brushes like the Genius X and the Genius 9000. The Genius 8000 has a round brush head that has 100% more brushing coverage than other brushes. The position detection means you never miss any parts of your mouth and the pressure control reduces brushing speed to keep your gums healthier.