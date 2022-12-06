Is the Android 13 update available for your Samsung Galaxy? Here's how to check

Some of the very best Samsung Galaxy phones running Android are getting even better, with firms rolling out the Android 13 update to their supported devices. In the case of Samsung, that means tons of different models, variations and generations.
The combined Android 13 and One UI 5.0 update has been rolling out for some time now, and that means it should have reached pretty much every relatively recent Samsung smartphone.
We're grateful to the phone fans at SamMobile, who have been tracking the rollouts across the globe: their list (opens in new tab) of updated Samsung phones is very comprehensive and covers models you may not even have heard of.
Which Samsung phones have the Android 13 update?
All the best known models should be covered now, including the Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy S20 series along with their many variants. Multiple versions of the Z Flip and Z Fold have been updated too, along with lots of A-series phones too. At the time of writing the list of phones includes:
- Galaxy S22 (all models)
- Galaxy S21 (all models)
- Galaxy S20 (all models)
- Galaxy Note 20/Note 20 Ultra
- Galaxy A53 5G
- Galaxy A33 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy A73 5G
- Galaxy Tab S8
- Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
- Galaxy M52 5G
- Galaxy M32 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Galaxy A52
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy F62
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy M53 5G
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy M33 5G
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy M62
- Galaxy A22 5G
- Galaxy Quantum 2
- Galaxy F42 5G
- Galaxy M42 5G
- Galaxy A51 5G
- Galaxy Xcover 5
If your phone isn't in the list we'd recommend bookmarking Sammobile for the latest updates: they've been very good at staying on top of Samsung's massive rollout all over the world. And if your phone is in the list, you should be able to download it from your phone's Settings > Software Update.
Of course, it's not just Samsung Galaxy phones that are enjoying Android 13 goodness, but plenty of the best Android phones, too. So if you're in the market for an upgrade be sure to scope out the best phones running Android 13 today, such as the excellent Google Pixel 7 Pro.