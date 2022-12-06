Is the Android 13 update available for your Samsung Galaxy? Here's how to check

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Some of the very best Samsung Galaxy phones running Android are getting even better, with firms rolling out the Android 13 update to their supported devices. In the case of Samsung, that means tons of different models, variations and generations.

The combined Android 13 and One UI 5.0 update has been rolling out for some time now, and that means it should have reached pretty much every relatively recent Samsung smartphone.

We're grateful to the phone fans at SamMobile, who have been tracking the rollouts across the globe: their list (opens in new tab) of updated Samsung phones is very comprehensive and covers models you may not even have heard of.

All the best known models should be covered now, including the Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy S20 series along with their many variants. Multiple versions of the Z Flip and Z Fold have been updated too, along with lots of A-series phones too. At the time of writing the list of phones includes:

Galaxy S22 (all models)

Galaxy S21 (all models)

Galaxy S20 (all models)

Galaxy Note 20/Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy M32 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy A52

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy F62

Galaxy A71

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy M33 5G

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy M62

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy Quantum 2

Galaxy F42 5G

Galaxy M42 5G

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy Xcover 5

If your phone isn't in the list we'd recommend bookmarking Sammobile for the latest updates: they've been very good at staying on top of Samsung's massive rollout all over the world. And if your phone is in the list, you should be able to download it from your phone's Settings > Software Update.

Of course, it's not just Samsung Galaxy phones that are enjoying Android 13 goodness, but plenty of the best Android phones, too. So if you're in the market for an upgrade be sure to scope out the best phones running Android 13 today, such as the excellent Google Pixel 7 Pro.