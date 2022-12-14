iPhone users just got a cool new software upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Great news for iPhone owners comes courtesy of Apple officially rolling out a brand new software update right now.

The software update delivers a suite of new and upgraded features, too, making it a must-grab for owners of the best iPhones, from older handsets like the iPhone X to newer ones like the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The new features delivered by the free software update include the new Freeform sketching app, the new Apple Music Sing karaoke mode, Advanced Data Protection, with end-to-end iCloud encryption, new Home app architecture to incorporate Matter smart home, improved always-on display and wallpaper settings, new Lock Screen sleep and medication widgets and much more, besides.

The full list of improvements and new features delivered by the new iPhone software update can be viewed on Apple's official website (opens in new tab).

Grabbing the new software update is easy. Simply navigate to the software update tab of your iPhone's options menu and check for updates. The software update will then be displayed and you can click download and install, either then choosing to wait to do so over Wi-Fi or on a mobile data connection.

How to grab the new software update today. (Image credit: Future)

There's literally no reason an iPhone owner shouldn't grab this software update right now. It delivers new apps and features, such as the Apple Music Sing feature T3 previously reported on, as well as privacy and performance improvements.

What we like most about this continued software support from Apple is that it applies to not just the firm's latest handsets, such as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13, but all its mobiles going back to iPhone 8 and iPhone X. As such, chances are if you own an iPhone right now then you've just got this update for free.

This continued support for past devices is really welcome, and something we're seeing more of from all smartphone makers now. This is a very welcome development considering so many people around the world are experiencing a cost of living crisis right now and maybe cannot justify a new phone purchase. So it's great that older devices are getting a new breath of life like this.