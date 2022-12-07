Apple Music Sing has just killed off the karaoke machine for good

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Apple Music is one of the most popular music streaming services on the planet. Featuring a decidedly Apple take on the formula, users can stream millions of songs with a subscription.

Now, a new feature has brought even more functionality to the Apple Music experience. Apple Music Sing is a new karaoke feature, which enables users to sing along with their favourite tracks.

Apple Music Sing enables users to reduce the level of, or even remove, the lead vocal track. That means that you can choose to sing along with your favourite artists, or remove their input to give you free reign. The software is intelligent enough to decipher the lead and background vocals, so precious harmonies and other background colour will be present and correct.

The app will display lyrics in real-time on the screen, similar to how a karaoke machine would. There is also going to be a duet mode, where multiple vocal lines will show on either side of the screen, and allowing you to link up with friends and family to belt out those classic multi-singer songs.

Apple Music are also putting together a compilation of more than 50 dedicated playlists for Apple Music Sing, bringing together hosts of great tracks for epic sing along sessions. Apple say that this new feature makes it fun and easy for anyone to participate, however and wherever they choose.

Speaking about the initial concept for Apple Music Sing, Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said, "We already know our users all over the world love to follow along to their favourite songs, so we wanted to evolve this offering even further to enable even more engagement around music through singing."

Users should see the feature roll out later this month – hopefully just in time for some Christmas karaoke.