iPhone SE 4 tipped for huge display and camera upgrades

Quick Summary The iPhone SE 4, due in early 2025, is reportedly getting a display upgrade to a 6.06-inch OLED. It's also believed to have a 48MP camera sensor.

The forthcoming iPhone SE 4 is shaping up to be much more interesting than previous SE models: Apple's best budget iPhone is reportedly getting a significant redesign, and the latest report suggests that it's also getting some significant upgrades.

The report is the second leak this week from Ice Universe, who's leaked Apple secrets several times previously. In a Weibo post spotted by MacRumors that also detailed some specs of the iPhone 17, the leaker said that the iPhone SE 4 specifications are better than previously predicted. In particular the phone will be getting a bigger and vastly improved display as well as a much better camera.

iPhone SE 4: key specifications

According to the leaker, the iPhone SE 4 will be getting a larger display: 6.06 inches compared to the current 4.7 inches. That's bad news for fans of smaller phones: since Apple decided not to make an iPhone 14 mini the iPhone SE was its last fun-sized phone.

There is some happy display news, though: the leak says that the new display is OLED, a first for the SE.

Other rumoured specifications include an A18 processor, the same as for the iPhone 16, and between 6GB and 8GB of fast memory. The camera is expected to be a single 48MP shooter and the body is believed to have an aluminium chassis. The larger display means a larger case with potentially more room for a battery, although the larger display and more powerful processor means we're likely to see very similar battery life.

Despite the various upgrades Apple is reportedly keeping the iPhone SE 4 price the same as, or at least reasonably close to, the price of the current model: rumours say the price will be somewhere between $499 and $599. The current iPhone SE price ranges from $429 to $579 depending on storage; Apple is currently using 1:1 dollar to pound conversion so the UK prices are £429 to £579.