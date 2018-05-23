iPhone SE (2018) to have a better screen than Apple’s iPhone X

Apple is rumoured to be working on a new iPhone SE (2018) which takes the current budget small sized model and imbues it with some of the best iPhone X features, including that screen.

Now a new leak has appeared which suggests the iPhone SE (2018) might actually have an even better edge-to-edge display than the iPhone X itself.

According to “blueprint-like plans” sent to SlashGear , the iPhone SE (2018) will have a full edge-to-edge screen but with a smaller notch than the iPhone X.

The drawings shown off in the documents support the rumours that the new iPhone SE (2018) will still be the smallest phone from Apple. Only now it sounds like it’ll also have a really appealing and large display that fits in a body that’s actually smaller than the current iPhone SE.

The iPhone SE (2018) previously leaked when phone case manufacturer Olixar put its case on sale early. This was listed as pretty much the same size as the measurements in this newly leaked document.

Apple is expected to launch its affordable iPhone SE (2018) along with three new iPhone X style phones including a refresh on the current 5.8-inch model, a larger 6.5-inch version and an affordable and larger 6.1-inch LCD model.

Apple is also expected to throw in 18W fast chargers with all its new iPhones.