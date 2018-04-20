New Apple iPhone will be the biggest ever, the cheapest, and have the longest battery life

Apple looks set to release its biggest iPhone ever in what could be the new iPhone 9 Plus (or the iPhone SE 2). That should mean better battery life, due to the humongous case required, and less eye strain.

But though the size bump may stretch your pocket, the phone apparently won’t stretch your wallet.

According to the usually reliable KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo , Apple is planning to release its giant new iPhone at a price of just $550, which works out to about £390. When you consider the iPhone X was £999 and the iPhone 8 came in at £699, this is a really tempting offering.

The new massive iPhone is expected to come with a hefty 6.1-inch screen, putting the 5.8-inch iPhone X, 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus and 4.7-inch iPhone 8 to shame. The larger casing should inevitably give better battery life too.

The plan by Apple is to get a better market share in China. This is a place where big phones and affordable handsets are popular, so going for those two things in one makes sense for Apple. That could only be achieved by using much less cutting-edge hardware than the iPhone X, but with the iPhone 6 still a perfectly usable phone (ageing batteries aside) nearly 4 years on from its launch, maybe that isn’t so hard.

Apple currently sells the iPhone SE for a similar price at £349, although thats only with a 4-inch screen. This new big phone could replace that model as the iPhone SE 2 or indeed a third new iPhone 9 variant – iPhone 9 SE perhaps?

Expect Apple to reveal all at WWDC 2018 around June.