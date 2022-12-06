iPhone Flip suddenly looks like the ultimate foldable phone

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We've been reporting on the rumored iPhone Flip for a few years now as, here at T3, we think it has the potential to be the best foldable phone in the world.

Take the clamshell design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, add in a sprinkling of Apple magic, and we can easily see a groundbreaking new folding phone arriving.

And people want a foldable iPhone, too. Indeed, just weeks ago did a homemade folding iPhone break cover, which had been pieced together by a talented modder.

Now, though, we've just got our best look yet at just what an official foldable iPhone could look like, with a stunning new concept design breaking the internet.

You can watch the iPhone Flip video below.

This video comes courtesy of talented designer 4RMD (opens in new tab), who has based the design on the latest leaks and rumors about a folding iPhone.

The video shows an iPhone Flip equipped with a clamshell design, a flat-edged aluminium frame, a ceramic shield for its screen, Dynamic Island, a secondary rear-mounted display, Sapphire Glass screens, an innovative mechanism technology hinge proved to 200,000 folds, a 6.8-inch Super Retina XDR ProMotion main display, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 48MP wide camera, a 12MP selfie camera and a next-gen Apple A17 Bionic processor.

The iPhone Flip here comes in 5 colors, too, including purple, silver, gold, graphite, and red, while the foldable phone's battery is rated as all-day.

The T3 take: A foldable iPhone we would buy

We've seen a lot of foldable iPhone concepts over the past few years here at T3, and this one is by far the best and, based on the information we've got right now, accurate.

It's been reported numerous times that Apple is thought to have opted for a clam-shell design for its first foldable phone, so if that is correct, then the iPhone Flip we see here is most likely pretty accurate to what Apple is currently cooking up.

And if the folding iPhone is equipped like the handset in this video, then it would without a doubt immediately be a contender for the ultimate folding phone throne. Powered by Apple Silicon in the form of an A17 Bionic processor, and coming with Apple's incoming iOS 17 operating system, phone buyers would be getting the best of both worlds, with elite hardware and software in their hands.

A folding iPhone would also finally drop some proper competition for Samsung's Galaxy range of foldables, which is currently the best in the world, with the flagship Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 sitting on the folding phone throne.

Our only concern is that, if Apple does release a folding iPhone, then it's likely going to be very expensive. Apple products always come with a premium, and folding phones are expensive to begin with, so we can't see the firm's first foldable being cheap.

Regardless, T3 will be following the development of the folding iPhone in 2023, so be sure to check back in soon for the very latest info.