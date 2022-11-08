iPhone 14 users are about to get a fantastic free upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The iPhone 14 range was released a few months ago, and despite some issues with availability for the Pro models – the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max – the range has been generally well received.

Among a host of new features, the iPhone 14 range saw Dynamic Island launch on the Pro models, ditching the hardware notch in favour of a hole punch camera cut-out and a software notch that moves and morphs to display useful information.

Now, another new feature is coming to all iPhone 14 models – and it has the potential to save your life. It's called Emergency SOS via Satellite, and this is everything you need to know.

What is Emergency SOS via Satellite?

Emergency SOS via Satellite is a feature that will be available on the iPhone 14, which enables you to send text messages via a nearby satellite – even when outside of usual cellular range. In Apple's promotional video, users are shown stranded atop a mountain.

When their call to the emergency services fails, the option appears to make an emergency text via satellite. You'll be prompted to answer a couple of questions about your emergency situation, before the screen adjusts to depict a radar. This directs you towards the nearest satellite and will flash up green when you're pointed in the right direction. Hold it there, and a text message will be sent to an appropriate emergency service, along with your location and Medical ID.

Apple has worked some magic on their compression algorithm, to help send messages as fast as possible. They say that in ideal conditions, a message can send in as little as 15 seconds.

It's set to be released later this month, as part of an iOS 16 update.

Where does Emergency SOS via Satellite work?

At launch, the service will work in the United States and Canada. However, there are plans to add more countries shortly after, and throughout the next year.

One point to note is that the service may not work in areas above 62° latitude, which encompasses Northern Canada and most of Alaska.

Apple also say that it's designed to be used with a clear view of the sky and the horizon. If your view is obscured by foliage or buildings, the time taken to send your message may increase.