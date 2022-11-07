Be quick if you want an iPhone 14 Pro before Christmas

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are two of the most sought-after handsets on the market right now. Outweighing the popularity of the standard iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus, the Pro line has captured the zeitgeist, with a fantastic camera and the infamous Dynamic Island.

It's been so good, in fact, that stock availability has been patchy since it launched. At the time of writing, Apple's website has a 4-5 week waiting time for a base model iPhone 14 Pro.

That's not about to get any easier. Last week, I reported on the need to act fast, or you may miss out on an iPhone, due to issues at the main iPhone production facility. A Covid-19 outbreak at the Foxconn facility in Zhengzhou, China has put immense pressure on the supply chain. Many workers have left the facility, after lockdown restrictions were imposed.

Now, Apple (opens in new tab) has put out a press release, stating that shipments for the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be lower than expected. They also said that customers should expect to experience longer wait times for new products.

It's less than ideal. The winter period sees consumers look for the best Black Friday deals in the run up to the Christmas period. It's generally the peak sales period for Apple, and not having stock of their most in-demand product could be disastrous for them.

Where can I buy an iPhone 14 Pro?

As mentioned, finding stock is half the battle when it comes to the Pro range of iPhones. T3 has put together some handy guides to the best iPhone 14 Pro deals and the best iPhone 14 Pro Max deals, but some of those are still listing extended delivery times.

Ultimately, there is likely to be a wait regardless of where you shop. The key thing is getting pre-orders in early, for the best chance of getting your delivery pre-Christmas. Most retailers I've looked at are expecting delivery around the first week of December currently. That could all change quickly, though.