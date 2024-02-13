Insta360 semi-permanently drops the price of its top-tier action cameras

What's better than a temporary deal? A permanent one, of course! Action camera manufacturer Insta360 just announced it's dropping the price in perpetuum of its AI-powered smartphone gimbal, the Insta360 Flow, as well as providing 'long-term' discounts on some of its most popular products, including highly-rated models such as the Insta360 X3, the GO 3.

One wonders what's behind the change, apart from the fact that most technology products become less relevant – and, therefore, cheaper – over time. The Insta360 X3 was launched a year and a half ago, so it makes sense the price gets reduced (maybe the Insta360 X4 is on its way?).

The other two are newer. The Insta360 Flow launched in March 2023, and the Insta360 GO 3 was released in June of the same year. The action camera market is picking up pace, with more competition entering the market every year, which might explain why Insta360 feels the need to entice more creators to choose its products.

Equally, the company doesn't seem to be struggling from what we can tell, so the price drop strategy could be a proactive approach to make sure people choose Insta360 over other rugged recording devices.

All that said, the most important fact is that you can now buy all three devices for less. The price drops are as follows:

Insta360's winter sale is still raging on, so even if the five deals aren't your cup of tea, you will be able to find an offer on a product you like. These include a tiny price cut on the Insta360 Ace Pro and a much better discount on the Insta360 One RS. The former recently received a juicy software update, just so everyone knows.