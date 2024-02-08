Insta360 Ace Pro suddenly looks more appealing thanks to latest software update

The Insta360 Ace Pro arrived with a big-big splash last year. Featuring a pivoting rear screen, the innovative Clarity Zoom and a superb optical unit co-engineered with Leica, the Ace Pro really is one of the most exciting action cameras launched in recent years. And thanks to the latest free software update, it's also better value now!

The new firmware (V1.0.35) adds a bunch of exciting features to the already impressive roster, including an Active HDR option in FreeFrame and Loop Recording modes, improved compatibility with more GPS devices and motorcycle helmet headsets, including the Insta360 GPS Action Remote, and Clarity Zoom in more photo and video shooting modes. These include:

Video: 4K/2.7K/1080p@60fps and below (16:9)

PureVideo: 4K/2.7K/1080p@30fps and below (16:9)

Loop Recording: 4K/2.7K/1080p 60fps and below (16:9)

Photo: 12MP/9MP

HDR Photo: 12MP/9MP

Interval Photo: 12MP/9MP

One of our favourite new features is Webcam Mode support with facial detection to zoom in/out of your face. Mimicking the functionality of the top-rated Insta360 Link, this new feature effectively turns the Ace Pro into a 1080p webcam with Leica optics – not bad.

Furthermore, the action cam now lets you toggle Active HDR, an option requested by the Insta360 community. The update also includes fixes and improvements, such as the sharpness is now on the shooting parameters page and can be adjusted independently in different modes, and the time to zoom in or out of footage during recording is shorter, among other things.

For more info and to download the latest firmware, visit Insta360 today.