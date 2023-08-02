I’m a smart home expert and this is what I’m buying in the Hive summer sale

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Looking to update your smart home? Lucky for you, smart home brand Hive is currently running its summer sale, with up to 30% off its award winning devices, including smart thermostats, sensors, EV chargers, lighting and much more.

Hive recently hit a huge milestone of 2 million users and counting, and to celebrate, the brand has discounted its extensive collection of smart home products. Hive is best known for its range of best smart thermostats , with its Hive Thermostat Mini winning Best Smart Energy Product at the T3 Awards 2023 .

As a smart home expert, I couldn’t recommend Hive enough and its summer sale is the best place to look for cheap smart home deals.

Shop the full Hive Summer Sale

In the Hive summer sale, shoppers can save up to 30% on the popular Hive Thermostat Mini , its EV charger, smart plugs, sensors and smart lighting. There are plenty of smart pack discounts available in the sale and options to buy products with or without a Hive Hub. And not only can you save money on a new smart home device but Hive devices are energy efficient and can help you cut down the costs on your monthly bills.

The Hive summer sale is live now and ends on 10th August 2023. To help you narrow down your choices, I’ve rounded up the best smart home deals from the Hive summer sale below.

Hive Thermostat Mini: was £119 , now £89.25 at Hive

Now under £90, the Hive Thermostat Mini is small but mighty, and allows you to control up to six heating zones around the home, set up schedules and customise everything conveniently and from any location. See the Hive Thermostat Mini specs for more details.

Hive Motion Sensor: was £29 , now £20.30 at Hive

Get 30% off the Hive Motion Sensor in the Hive summer sale. This motion sensor alerts you to any movement in your home while you’re away so you can have a better peace of mind while you’re out and about. It can also be connected to other Hive devices for more seamless control of your smart home.

Hive E27 / B22 Smart Light Bulb: was £19 , now £14.25 at Hive

Featured in our list for the best smart bulbs , the Hive E27 / B22 smart light bulb can be controlled via the Hive app or voice control. You can choose from three different bulb styles (dimmable, tuneable and colour) and once they’re installed, you can easily turn them off and on, create schedules and customise every aspect of your lighting.

Hive Active Plug: was £39 , now £27.30 at Hive

Get the Hive Active Plug for just £27.30 at Hive. Rated as one of the best smart plugs on the market, the Hive Active Plug fits into your wall socket and makes your appliances smart. With a tap of the app, you can turn on your coffee machine, iron and lamps ready for when you get up in the morning or go out at night.

Hive Radiator Valve: was £59 , now £44.25 at Hive

For more control of your heating, the Hive Radiator Valve lets you manage your heating room by room from your smartphone, and now it’s 25% off. It fits on your current radiator and unlocks many exciting smart features.