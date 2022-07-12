I'm a pressure washer expert – and this Kärcher K2 deal is a Prime Day steal

I've reviewed a wide selection of Kärcher pressure washers over the past 5 years, from the perfect for the home Kärcher K2 through to the firm's flagship, made for super-heavy duty use, Kärcher K7.

So I know just a little bit about the world's foremost pressure washer maker.

And that is why I have no compunction about recommending this superb Kärcher K2 Power Control pressure washer discount, which is without doubt one of the very best Prime Day deals available in 2022.

In my mind the Kärcher K2 is the pressure washer that, more than any other, will be the perfect fit for many people. It's light, compact and very portable, but packs a serious punch that makes cleaning outdoors easy.

Cleaning everything from cycles to motorbikes, cars to facias and decking to garden furniture, among more, is in the K2's wheelhouse, making this pressure washer a one-stop cleaning solution.

When people ask me what is the best pressure washer on the market that doesn't cost a lot of money and packs plenty of performance, I point to the Kärcher K2 every single time.

Yes, there are more powerful home-use Kärcher pressure washers on the market, such as the Kärcher K4, and yes if you need to regularly wash a fleet of vehicles and blast the company's vast patio and masonry each month, then the Kärcher K7 will be more suitable.

But if you just want a proper upgrade on your hose to make washing your car, bike, decking or home easier, then the K2 is the way forward.

And right now, thanks to the Amazon Prime Day deal, that great pressure washer just dropped to its lowest ever price.

It looks like thousands of people agree with my positive opinion of the K2, too, with more than 3,130 5-star reviews on Amazon from happy K2 owners.

If you're already a pressure washer owner, or are shortly to be one, then be sure to check out these classic pressure washer mistakes so you don't make them.

