I’m a perfume expert and here are 6 Barbie-inspired scents she’d approve of

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, chances are you’ve heard about the new Barbie movie. Released in the UK on 21st July, people have been flocking to their local cinema dressed in pink from head to toe to watch the film and feel all the nostalgia.

The Barbie phenomenon makes me seriously happy and I’ve been really enjoying all the Barbie collaborations that have been coming out since the film was announced, from makeup palettes and shoes to burgers and candles. But what about perfume?

In an interview with MTV, Barbie director Greta Gerwig mentioned that Margot Robbie wore the same scent every day on set to get into character. While Robbie has yet to put us out of our misery and tell us what her Barbie fragrance was, I’m expecting hints of vanilla, florals and underlying spice… plus the bottle has to be pink, right?!