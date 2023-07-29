I’m a perfume expert and here are 6 Barbie-inspired scents she’d approve of

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, chances are you’ve heard about the new Barbie movie. Released in the UK on 21st July, people have been flocking to their local cinema dressed in pink from head to toe to watch the film and feel all the nostalgia.
The Barbie phenomenon makes me seriously happy and I’ve been really enjoying all the Barbie collaborations that have been coming out since the film was announced, from makeup palettes and shoes to burgers and candles. But what about perfume?
In an interview with MTV, Barbie director Greta Gerwig mentioned that Margot Robbie wore the same scent every day on set to get into character. While Robbie has yet to put us out of our misery and tell us what her Barbie fragrance was, I’m expecting hints of vanilla, florals and underlying spice… plus the bottle has to be pink, right?!
To get into the spirit of Barbie, here are six perfumes I think Barbie would approve of. If you’re looking for a new scent, make sure to check out the best women’s perfumes and fragrances and don’t forget to treat the Ken in your life with the best men’s colognes.
Everyone has been raving about the new Zara Barbie Mattel Eau de Parfum. Part of Zara’s special collaboration with the Barbie movie (which includes bags, lunch boxes, jewellery and sweatsuits), the Barbie Mattel fragrance has notes of orange, neroli, rose, vanilla and tonka bean, making it light and citrusy. The scent comes in a 100ml pink bottle with bold Barbie branding.
Whether you’re trying to emulate Barbie or just want a floral everyday scent, Miss Dior Eau de Parfum is a pure example of femininity and sensuality. The perfume has layers of different roses, like Grasse and Damascus, and is mixed with bergamot and pink pepper to give a light spicy kick. The square bottle is wrapped in a pretty ribbon, making it a beautiful bottle to put on display.
The KILIAN PARIS Love, Don’t Be Shy Eau de Parfum is a truly vibrant scent, that’s sweet and sugary. A combination of honeysuckle, rose, orange blossom, neroli, marshmallow and amber, the perfume is zesty, intense, warm and long lasting. This scent from KILIAN PARIS is pro vegan, pro ocean and pro nature, so it’s good for you and for the environment.
For an explosion of florals, the Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum is packed full of bouquets. This iconic fragrance is filled with freesia, roses, Sambac jasmine, cattleyas orchids, patchouli, vanilla, bergamot and green tea. It’s explosively floral and fresh but isn’t too overpowering, plus there are many different Flowerbomb variations to choose from.
A fun variation of the Lady Million fragrance, the Paco Rabanne Lady Million Empire Eau de Parfum comes in a purple-pink bottle in the shape of a diamond. With notes of orange blossom, magnolia, patchouli, plum, vanilla, osmanthus and cognac, this scent is light and floral on the top and deep and sensual at the bottom. It’s best described as a ‘woody’ scent but it’s still overly floral and fresh.
The Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette is a well known feminine scent, thanks to its signature heart-shaped purple bottle decorated with a gold gem-studded crown stopper. This sweet tart scent smells like lady apples, water lilies, mandarin, dark chocolate, gold apricots, pink guava, chiffon vanilla and a range of rare flowers like the Tahitian tiare flower. It’s a wonderfully whimsical scent and is best for people just getting into perfume.