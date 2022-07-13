I’m a Deals Expert and here are the best Prime Day deals from the sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) 2022 sale officially kicked off on the 12th July and the past two days have been full of amazing deals on tons of products, brands and departments. If you haven’t shopped the Prime Day sale yet, today is the last day to shop the best deals from Amazon, including record low prices on Amazon devices.

Shop the Prime Day sale (opens in new tab)

As a Deals Writer, I know how to find the best deals and how to get more savings out of your purchases. I’ve covered the big sales holidays, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Boxing Day, Easter, Memorial Day, and now Amazon Prime Day.

What I’m trying to say here is that I know what I’m talking about when it comes to shopping the sales, so if you’re overwhelmed by all the discounts, I’ve rounded up the best deals from the Prime Day sale that are worth taking advantage of this year.

Here are the top Prime Day deals I recommend, from laptops to security cameras, fitness trackers to toys.

(opens in new tab) Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K HDR Smart TV: was £1,199, now £589 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A Samsung TV that's better than half price?! The 50-inch QN90A Neo QLED TV is now better than half price, saving you £610 on this QLED powered TV. This TV delivers powerful colours, contrast and sound, plus it comes with Samsung TV Plus so you can stream all your favourite apps.

(opens in new tab) ASUS Chromebook Flip C433TA: was £499.99, now £399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Chromebooks have been heavily discounted in this year's Prime Day sale and the ASUS Chromebook Flip C433TA is now £100 off. It's a great 2-in1 device that you can use as a laptop or tablet. It has a brilliant touch-screen and is super lightweight so you can take it with you anywhere.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (4th generation): was £49.99, now £19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon devices have hit their lowest ever prices in the Prime Day sale, including Echo, Fire and Kindle devices. The popular Echo Dot (4th gen) is 60% off, taking this smart speaker down to under £20!

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was £179, now £69 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a new pair of earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are now 61% off in the Prime Day sale, taking them down to their cheapest ever price. Available in black or white, these earbuds are noise cancelling and sit comfortably in the ear for long periods of time.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 2: was £199.99, now £74.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Many Fitbit devices have been involved in the Prime Day sale and this Fitbit Versa 2 is the best one to treat yourself to. With 63% off the Fitbit Versa 2, you're getting a premium health and fitness smartwatch for under £75. It tracks your step count, sleep, exercise and more, and it comes with Alexa.

(opens in new tab) Tower Xpress Pro T17039RGB Vortx 5-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Oven: was £129.99, now £78.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £51 (39%) on the Tower Xpress Pro Air Fryer Oven in the Prime Day sale. Almost every kitchen in the world now has an air fryer and this model from Tower is a 5-in-1 appliance, so you can completely customise your cooking. If you’re worried about your energy consumption, this air fryer saves up to 50% on your energy so you can also save money on your bills with this air fryer deal.

(opens in new tab) George Foreman Portable Round Kettle Charcoal BBQ: was £129.99, now £59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the most popular BBQ deals this Prime Day is 54% off the George Foreman Portable Charcoal BBQ. This charcoal BBQ has a wide cooking area and comes with wheels so you can easily move it around or take it with you on camping holidays.

(opens in new tab) Blink Outdoor HD Security Camera + Echo Show 5: was £349.98, now £147.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Blink is a great security camera brand owned by Amazon, so this Prime Day, there’s been tons of Blink camera and video doorbell deals alongside Amazon Echo products. This deal offers the Blink Outdoor 4-Camera System with the Echo Show 5 smart display at just £147.99, saving you £201.99.

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Light Bulb: was £59.99, now £23.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Smart lighting is the latest smart home craze and Philips Hue is one of the best brands you can buy today. Now just £23.99, the Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Light Bulb 2 pack has 50,000 shades of warm and cool white light to illuminate your room. Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Homekit, these smart bulbs are super easy to install and control.

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK