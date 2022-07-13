I’m a Deals Expert and here are the best Prime Day deals from the sale

The Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) 2022 sale officially kicked off on the 12th July and the past two days have been full of amazing deals on tons of products, brands and departments. If you haven’t shopped the Prime Day sale yet, today is the last day to shop the best deals from Amazon, including record low prices on Amazon devices.
Shop the Prime Day sale (opens in new tab)
As a Deals Writer, I know how to find the best deals and how to get more savings out of your purchases. I’ve covered the big sales holidays, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Boxing Day, Easter, Memorial Day, and now Amazon Prime Day.
What I’m trying to say here is that I know what I’m talking about when it comes to shopping the sales, so if you’re overwhelmed by all the discounts, I’ve rounded up the best deals from the Prime Day sale that are worth taking advantage of this year.
Here are the top Prime Day deals I recommend, from laptops to security cameras, fitness trackers to toys.
Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K HDR Smart TV: was £1,199, now £589 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
A Samsung TV that's better than half price?! The 50-inch QN90A Neo QLED TV is now better than half price, saving you £610 on this QLED powered TV. This TV delivers powerful colours, contrast and sound, plus it comes with Samsung TV Plus so you can stream all your favourite apps.
ASUS Chromebook Flip C433TA: was £499.99, now £399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Chromebooks have been heavily discounted in this year's Prime Day sale and the ASUS Chromebook Flip C433TA is now £100 off. It's a great 2-in1 device that you can use as a laptop or tablet. It has a brilliant touch-screen and is super lightweight so you can take it with you anywhere.
Echo Dot (4th generation): was £49.99, now £19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon devices have hit their lowest ever prices in the Prime Day sale, including Echo, Fire and Kindle devices. The popular Echo Dot (4th gen) is 60% off, taking this smart speaker down to under £20!
Kindle Paperwhite: was £139.99, now £94.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Kindle Paperwhite has dropped to its cheapest ever price this Prime Day. Now just £94.99, the Kindle Paperwhite has a wide 6.8-inch display, up to 10 weeks battery life and access to thousands of books, audiobooks and magazines. With this purchase, you can also get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free (opens in new tab).
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was £179, now £69 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you're looking for a new pair of earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are now 61% off in the Prime Day sale, taking them down to their cheapest ever price. Available in black or white, these earbuds are noise cancelling and sit comfortably in the ear for long periods of time.
Fitbit Versa 2: was £199.99, now £74.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Many Fitbit devices have been involved in the Prime Day sale and this Fitbit Versa 2 is the best one to treat yourself to. With 63% off the Fitbit Versa 2, you're getting a premium health and fitness smartwatch for under £75. It tracks your step count, sleep, exercise and more, and it comes with Alexa.
Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner IZ201UK: was £349.99, now £229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum is 35% off right now, and delivers a deep hygienic clean across multiple floor types. This Prime Day, there have also been Amazon Exclusive Shark vacuum cleaner deals (opens in new tab) which are well worth checking out.
Tower Xpress Pro T17039RGB Vortx 5-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Oven: was £129.99, now £78.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £51 (39%) on the Tower Xpress Pro Air Fryer Oven in the Prime Day sale. Almost every kitchen in the world now has an air fryer and this model from Tower is a 5-in-1 appliance, so you can completely customise your cooking. If you’re worried about your energy consumption, this air fryer saves up to 50% on your energy so you can also save money on your bills with this air fryer deal.
George Foreman Portable Round Kettle Charcoal BBQ: was £129.99, now £59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
One of the most popular BBQ deals this Prime Day is 54% off the George Foreman Portable Charcoal BBQ. This charcoal BBQ has a wide cooking area and comes with wheels so you can easily move it around or take it with you on camping holidays.
Blink Outdoor HD Security Camera + Echo Show 5: was £349.98, now £147.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Blink is a great security camera brand owned by Amazon, so this Prime Day, there’s been tons of Blink camera and video doorbell deals alongside Amazon Echo products. This deal offers the Blink Outdoor 4-Camera System with the Echo Show 5 smart display at just £147.99, saving you £201.99.
Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Light Bulb: was £59.99, now £23.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Smart lighting is the latest smart home craze and Philips Hue is one of the best brands you can buy today. Now just £23.99, the Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Light Bulb 2 pack has 50,000 shades of warm and cool white light to illuminate your room. Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Homekit, these smart bulbs are super easy to install and control.
LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet: was £54.99, now £36.66 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
There are many Prime Day Lego deals (opens in new tab) up for grabs this year and the Star Wars sets are always popular, including the Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet. Featuring 584 Lego pieces, this helmet set is both fun to build and display, and is perfect for hardcore Star Wars fans.
Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK
- Argos.co.uk (opens in new tab) – cheap garden and DIY equipment, toys, tech and more
- AO.com (opens in new tab) – major deals on appliances, including fridges, ovens and coffee machines
- Currys.co.uk (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)– epic deals! Up to 30% off hundreds of items
- Dell.co.uk (opens in new tab) – 'Black Friday in July' event; laptops from £249
- eBay.co.uk (opens in new tab) – save on new or refurbished gadgets and home appliances
- Very.co.uk (opens in new tab) – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk (opens in new tab) – up to 50% off a wide range of sex toys
- Goldsmiths.co.uk (opens in new tab) – watches and jewellery half price
- John Lewis (opens in new tab) – great savings, including some big Le Creuset discounts
- Le Creuset (opens in new tab) – seasonal offers on high-end cookware
- Nike (opens in new tab) – up to 40% off trainers and sportswear
- ASOS (opens in new tab) – summer savings knock up to 80% off
- Schuh (opens in new tab) – up to 70% off shoes, sandals and trainers
- The White Company (opens in new tab) – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba (opens in new tab) – save big on mattresses and sleep bundles