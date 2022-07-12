The Amazon Prime Day Lego deals actually worth your attention

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

T3 loves Lego and, truth be told, every time Amazon's super sale rolls round we hope that some of the best Prime Day deals are on top Lego and Lego Technic sets.

That's because if we had our way we'd buy every Lego set under the sun. But as we're not as rich as Jeff Bezos, we're constantly on the look out for Lego deals. Luckily, Amazon Prime Day 2022 has not disappointed.

View all Prime Day Lego deals directly at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This year there is a lot of quality Lego deals on offer for Prime Day, and right here we've rounded up a bunch of our favourites. Of course, if you just want to see all the Lego deals that are currently available, then follow the link above to browse directly at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Lego Technic Fast & Furious Dom's Dodge Charger: was £89.99, now £62.39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This beautiful Dodge Charger Lego Technic set is bound to appeal to petrol heads, with some stunning detailing on this 1970s classic. Thanks to a straight £27.60 Prime Day discount this set is now retailing for just over £62.

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars Boba Fett Starship: was £44.99, now £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

There are few cooler characters in Star Wars than Boba Fett, and here you can own his awesome Starship and two mini-figures for just £29.99 thanks to a straight £15 Amazon Prime Day saving. This is a really detailed 593-piece set with over 2,240 5-star customer ratings.

(opens in new tab) Lego Technic Monster Truck: was £17.99, now £11.66 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is a lot of Lego Technic for just over a tenner, and a great set for kids looking to make the step up from Lego to Lego Technic. It's one of Lego's neat 2-in-1 models, too, meaning it can be rebuilt from monster truck into an off-road buggy, too.

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars Baby Yoda: was £69.99, now £43.68 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Baby Yoda was the stand-out star of The Mandalorian Star Wars TV series, and now you can own him in all his cuteness for less thanks to a £26.31 Amazon Prime Day price cut. Despite being a baby, this is no baby Lego set, with dinky Yoda comprising 1,073 pieces. Buy me, you should...

(opens in new tab) Lego Creator 3-in-1 Deep Sea Creatures: was £12.99, now £10.13 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

We love Lego's 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 sets here at T3 as it means you get more building fun for your money. And right here a small but welcome Amazon Prime Day discount means this awesome Deep Sea Creatures set now rings in at just over £10.

(opens in new tab) Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet: was £54.99, now £36.66 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another great Star Wars set discounted. This classy The Mandalorian Helmet kit has over 1,100 5 star ratings on Amazon, and features an impressive 584 Lego pieces in total. A great art piece for the discerning Star Wars fan.

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter: was £44.99, now £35.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Luke's classic X-Wing Fighter here gets a welcome £9 Prime Day price cut, making it available for a new lower price of £35.99. Three mini-figs are included, too, with Like joined by Princess Leia and General Dodonna. A classic set from the original classic trilogy of movies.

(opens in new tab) Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Magical Luggage Trunk: was £54.99, now £36.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A great, colourful and fun set for Harry Potter fans, this Magical Luggage set can be built into a variety of different rooms and customised to your own Hogwarts house allegiance. It also comes with plenty of mini-figs included, as well as an owl and the famous Sorting Hat.

(opens in new tab) Lego Big Message Board: was £34.99, now £23.33 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is a really great Lego kit that we feel kids will get lots of use out of over many years. It's basically a big sign that would be perfect for bedroom doors, that can be customised as desired with a host of multi-coloured Lego pieces. Write messages, built shapes and more.

(opens in new tab) Lego Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R: was £54.99, now £32.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Lego Technic Ducati is just stunning, and faithfully recreates the lighting fast Panigale V4 R in plastic brick form. The bike has loads of authentic detailing and a working 2-speed gear box, too. A £22.20 saving for Prime Day means it's now £32.79.

For even more great sets be sure to also check out T3's best Lego sets, best Lego Technic sets and best Lego Star Wars sets buying guides, which are crammed full of hours of plastic brick building fun.

