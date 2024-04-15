IKEA's new gaming furniture doesn't look like gaming furniture at all

IKEA BRÄNNBOLL fits nicely into a modern home, even when you're not playing

IKEA BRÄNNBOLL
(Image credit: IKEA)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

IKEA has unveiled a collection of gaming chairs and other furniture that is created to be comfortable when playing, but also suit modern home design when not.

Most gaming furniture favours function over form, and while we particularly like many of the best gaming chairs available to buy today, they often look best in a dedicated room, bedroom or office space.

Not so the IKEA BRÄNNBOLL range – everything in the collection is crafted to blend into a home setting, even though it is gamer-centric.

The lineup includes chairs, tables, accessories and storage, and has debuted as part of Milan Design Week. You'll have to wait a while longer for the range to appear in stores though, as it's not slated for a full release until September this year.

IKEA BRÄNNBOLL

(Image credit: IKEA)

At its heart are the a Gaming Easy Chair, in a couple of different colours. This oozes Swedish design simplicity, with a basic frame.

There is also a Gaming Lounge Chair, with a softer, cushioned covering and the ability to extend with a footrest.

IKEA BRÄNNBOLL

(Image credit: IKEA)

An inflatable Gaming Lounge Chair will also be available, which will come in green or orange and looks a bit like a beanbag.

There will also be a Gaming Station, plus side tables on castors. A separate, wheelable shelving unit will be offered too.

Rugs, throws and accessories will include Gaming Bolsters that you can lay on your lap to help support your arms as you hold a game controller.

IKEA BRÄNNBOLL

(Image credit: IKEA)

"With BRÄNNBOLL, we are embracing the idea that gaming is for everyone and belongs everywhere in the home. It's about making it simple for people to create spaces that adapt to gaming, living, and everything in between," said IKEA's product design developer, Philip Dilé.

"We hope this collection will encourage friends and families to engage together, bringing joy and connection through shared gaming experiences."

Pricing for the range is yet to be announced. It follows the company's collaboration with the Asus Republic of Gamers brand announced in 2021.

CATEGORIES
Gaming
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest