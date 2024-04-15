IKEA's new gaming furniture doesn't look like gaming furniture at all

IKEA has unveiled a collection of gaming chairs and other furniture that is created to be comfortable when playing, but also suit modern home design when not.

Most gaming furniture favours function over form, and while we particularly like many of the best gaming chairs available to buy today, they often look best in a dedicated room, bedroom or office space.

Not so the IKEA BRÄNNBOLL range – everything in the collection is crafted to blend into a home setting, even though it is gamer-centric.

The lineup includes chairs, tables, accessories and storage, and has debuted as part of Milan Design Week. You'll have to wait a while longer for the range to appear in stores though, as it's not slated for a full release until September this year.

At its heart are the a Gaming Easy Chair, in a couple of different colours. This oozes Swedish design simplicity, with a basic frame.

There is also a Gaming Lounge Chair, with a softer, cushioned covering and the ability to extend with a footrest.

An inflatable Gaming Lounge Chair will also be available, which will come in green or orange and looks a bit like a beanbag.

There will also be a Gaming Station, plus side tables on castors. A separate, wheelable shelving unit will be offered too.

Rugs, throws and accessories will include Gaming Bolsters that you can lay on your lap to help support your arms as you hold a game controller.

"With BRÄNNBOLL, we are embracing the idea that gaming is for everyone and belongs everywhere in the home. It's about making it simple for people to create spaces that adapt to gaming, living, and everything in between," said IKEA's product design developer, Philip Dilé.

"We hope this collection will encourage friends and families to engage together, bringing joy and connection through shared gaming experiences."

Pricing for the range is yet to be announced. It follows the company's collaboration with the Asus Republic of Gamers brand announced in 2021.