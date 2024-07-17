I saved £217.92 on my dream Patagonia head-to-toe outfit this Prime Day

Even if you don't need a complete wardrobe overhaul, there are plenty of Patagonia offers to choose from

I agree that Patagonia and Amazon don't go well together. While the former promotes buying fewer clothes and amending them if you can, the latter is one of the biggest culprits when it comes to pushing products as hard as possible for the purpose of pure overconsumption.

While I included Prime Day in the title, the offers below aren't from Amazon; I found them at German outdoor retailer AlpineTrek. You don't need a Prime Membership, and I doubt the deals are time-limited, although some of the apparel options I included are selling fast. 

I was searching for a Patagonia fleece jacket when I came across the site. After some searching, I realised I could save over £200 on a full, head-to-toe Patagonia outfit, which, I must confess, piqued my interest.

Of course, buying all the items on my wishlist would be foolish, especially considering that I already own a few pieces of Patagonia gear. However, I will shop for a few bits, like the fleece and possibly the long-sleeved tee, as mine are looking quite shoddy at this point.

Patagonia Altvia Alpine Pants: was £139.95, now £76.97 at AlpineTrek

Patagonia Altvia Alpine Pants: was £139.95, now £76.97 at AlpineTrek
The Patagonia Altvia Alpine Pants are designed for rugged mountain adventures, offering durability and mobility. Made with recycled nylon, they feature a slim fit, articulated knees, and a water-repellent finish. Now 45% off! 

View Deal
Patagonia Micro Puff Hoody: was £269.95, now £161.97 at AlpineTrek

Patagonia Micro Puff Hoody: was £269.95, now £161.97 at AlpineTrek
This Pertex Quantum shell is windproof and water-resistant, featuring a zippered chest pocket that doubles as a stuff sack, two zippered handwarmer pockets, elasticized cuffs, and an adjustable hem. Ideal for alpine missions, it’s lightweight at only 9.3 ounces (264 grams).

View Deal
Patagonia Fieldsmith Roll Top Pack: was £109.95, now £87.96 at AlpineTrek

Patagonia Fieldsmith Roll Top Pack: was £109.95, now £87.96 at AlpineTrek
The Fieldsmith Roll Top Pack features a weather-resistant, 100% recycled polyester shell and a roll-top closure for expandable storage. It includes a padded 15" laptop sleeve, ergonomic shoulder straps, and an external zippered pocket for quick access. Its 30-litre capacity makes it perfect for commuting, travel, or outdoor adventures.

View Deal
Patagonia P-6 Label Trad Cap: was £39.95, now £35.96 at AlpineTrek

Patagonia P-6 Label Trad Cap: was £39.95, now £35.96 at AlpineTrek
The Patagonia P-6 Label Trad Cap is a classic, low-profile hat made from 100% organic cotton. It features a six-panel design, adjustable fabric strap closure, and embroidered eyelets for breathability. Ideal for everyday wear, this cap offers comfort and durability with an eco-conscious construction.

View Deal
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Vest: was £159.95, now £143.96 at AlpineTrek

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Vest: was £159.95, now £143.96 at AlpineTrek
Made with 100% polyester (50% recycled) bonded sherpa fleece, the Classic Retro-X Vest features a moisture-wicking, 100% polyester warp-knit mesh lining. The vest includes a nylon lining for the wind flap, a vertical zippered chest pocket, and zippered handwarmer pockets.

View Deal
Patagonia L/S P-6 Logo Responsibili-Tee: was £49.95, now £44.96 at AlpineTrek

Patagonia L/S P-6 Logo Responsibili-Tee: was £49.95, now £44.96 at AlpineTrek
This comfortable, regular-fit tee has taped shoulder seams for durability and comfort, making it perfect for everyday wear while promoting sustainability. The Patagonia L/S P-6 Logo Responsibili-Tee is an eco-friendly long-sleeve shirt made from 100% recycled materials, including 50% recycled cotton and 50% post-consumer recycled polyester.

View Deal
