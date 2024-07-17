I saved £217.92 on my dream Patagonia head-to-toe outfit this Prime Day

I agree that Patagonia and Amazon don't go well together. While the former promotes buying fewer clothes and amending them if you can, the latter is one of the biggest culprits when it comes to pushing products as hard as possible for the purpose of pure overconsumption.

While I included Prime Day in the title, the offers below aren't from Amazon; I found them at German outdoor retailer AlpineTrek. You don't need a Prime Membership, and I doubt the deals are time-limited, although some of the apparel options I included are selling fast.

Shop all Patagonia deals at AlpineTrek

I was searching for a Patagonia fleece jacket when I came across the site. After some searching, I realised I could save over £200 on a full, head-to-toe Patagonia outfit, which, I must confess, piqued my interest.

Of course, buying all the items on my wishlist would be foolish, especially considering that I already own a few pieces of Patagonia gear. However, I will shop for a few bits, like the fleece and possibly the long-sleeved tee, as mine are looking quite shoddy at this point.

Patagonia Altvia Alpine Pants: was £139.95, now £76.97 at AlpineTrek

The Patagonia Altvia Alpine Pants are designed for rugged mountain adventures, offering durability and mobility. Made with recycled nylon, they feature a slim fit, articulated knees, and a water-repellent finish. Now 45% off!

Patagonia Micro Puff Hoody: was £269.95, now £161.97 at AlpineTrek

This Pertex Quantum shell is windproof and water-resistant, featuring a zippered chest pocket that doubles as a stuff sack, two zippered handwarmer pockets, elasticized cuffs, and an adjustable hem. Ideal for alpine missions, it’s lightweight at only 9.3 ounces (264 grams).

Patagonia Fieldsmith Roll Top Pack: was £109.95, now £87.96 at AlpineTrek

The Fieldsmith Roll Top Pack features a weather-resistant, 100% recycled polyester shell and a roll-top closure for expandable storage. It includes a padded 15" laptop sleeve, ergonomic shoulder straps, and an external zippered pocket for quick access. Its 30-litre capacity makes it perfect for commuting, travel, or outdoor adventures.

Patagonia P-6 Label Trad Cap: was £39.95, now £35.96 at AlpineTrek

The Patagonia P-6 Label Trad Cap is a classic, low-profile hat made from 100% organic cotton. It features a six-panel design, adjustable fabric strap closure, and embroidered eyelets for breathability. Ideal for everyday wear, this cap offers comfort and durability with an eco-conscious construction.

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Vest: was £159.95, now £143.96 at AlpineTrek

Made with 100% polyester (50% recycled) bonded sherpa fleece, the Classic Retro-X Vest features a moisture-wicking, 100% polyester warp-knit mesh lining. The vest includes a nylon lining for the wind flap, a vertical zippered chest pocket, and zippered handwarmer pockets.