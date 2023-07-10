I own a Fitbit Versa 3 and for this price, I might get another one

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Fitbit Versa 3 is one of those smartwatches I didn't appreciate enough when it launched. As time went by, I appreciated its features more and more. In hindsight, it was one of the best smartwatches launched that year. And now it's 40% off at Amazon for Prime Day 2023, making me think about getting another one with a fresher battery.

Slightly overshadowed by the launch of the original Fitbit Sense, the Fitbit Versa 3 can track basic (e.g. steps) to more advanced (e.g. VO2 max) metrics; it's all the fitness watch many people will ever need. And with up to six days of battery life per charge, you've got plenty of time to enjoy all fitness and smartwatch features of the Fitbit Versa 3 (see also: Fitbit Versa 3 review).

Fitbit Versa 3: was £200 , now £119.45 at Amazon

This gorgeous AMOLED fitness watch has built-in GPS for smartphone-free activity tracking and includes the handy Active Zone Minutes feature that helps track everyday activities automatically. The Fitbit Versa 3 also offers two onboard voice assistants and more. Now 40% off at Amazon!

In the US? The Fitbit Versa 3 is also cheaper there: was $199.99 , now $139.98

The Fitbit Versa 3 comes with a 3-month free trial of Fitbit Premium, unlocking several helpful features in the Fitbit App, including advanced sleep tracking (think Fitbit Sleep Animals) and a wealth of guided fitness and wellness plans. This wearable also has a number of handy features, such as Fitbit Pay, smart alarm and notifications, built-in GPS and more.

The battery life is way better than what you'll get from most Apple or Android smartwatches. While the screen automatically dims itself to save battery, it wakes fairly reliably when you turn your wrist towards you to view it. For more wearable deals, check out T3's cheap Fitbit deals and the best Prime Day Apple Watch deal roundups.