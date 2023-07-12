I love the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and it's even cheaper right now

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're hoping to buy a great smartwatch in the Amazon Prime Day sale – you're in luck! We've already seen a ton of great options on solid deals.

Now, there's another one which is perfect for Android phone users. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 earned a full five stars when we reviewed it. Our tester was enamoured with the design and suite of fitness tracking features on board, even calling it the best Android smartwatch around.

Now, you can save £90 off the RRP with a brilliant Prime Day deal. Pick up a 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 for just £199 right now.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 44mm: was £289 , now £199 at Amazon

Save £90 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. Enjoy a capable smartwatch packed with features which is perfect for pairing with your Android phone of choice.

The Galaxy Watch 5 packs in a lot of really useful functionality. Arguably the highlight is the range of health and fitness tracking features, which offer everything you could possibly need to keep track of your wellbeing. There's even a body composition tool on-board, to give you insight into things like body fat, water and skeletal muscle.

Elsewhere, you'll find brilliant sleep tracking and analysis, which goes deep into sleep stages and blood oxygen levels. It can even offer advice to help you contextualise that data.

Battery life is strong, too. Our tester was averaging around 36 hours of regular usage from a single charge. That should make it more than capable of lasting a full day and night, while fast charging can top up your charge while you take a shower, for example.

Aside from what's going on internally, it's a really gorgeous bit of kit. The case is sleek with smooth curves and the sapphire crystal on top of the dial gives a beautiful 3D effect. The strap is also really nice. It's thinner than the Apple Watch strap, and feels softer against your skin.

If this one isn't for you, don't fret! As mentioned above there have already been a host of other deals on top smartwatches. I've already snagged the Garmin Instinct Solar at better than half price, while there are also deals on the Google Pixel Watch and the Apple Watch Series 8.